Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, the Games of the Future 2025, presented by ADNOC, will take place from 18 to 23 December 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The opening ceremony will be held on 17 December 2025, marking the launch of one of the world’s most diverse and competitive gatherings of athletes in the realm of hybrid sports—where physical excellence meets digital skill—under the event’s creative identity: “The Next Generation of Humanity. Play the Future.”
“Phygital” sports combine traditional athletic competition with its digital counterpart in a unified format that requires competitors to excel in both dimensions. Teams begin the challenge in the digital round before facing off again in the physical arena, with victory determined by the combined results of both performances.
This model reflects the growing convergence of technology and real-world performance, offering a new and immersive form of sporting competition.
More than 850 athletes from 60 countries will participate, representing clubs, emerging talents, and new faces across 11 phygital sports disciplines.
Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said:
“Digital sport is not merely a new format; it embodies the mindset of a new generation.
Abu Dhabi is proud to host this edition of the Games of the Future 2025, providing an environment that brings together physical excellence and digital mastery. Our goal is to empower youth, accelerate innovation, and build communities around the technologies that will shape the future.”
The 2025 edition comes with strong global momentum, bringing together elite athletes from across the phygital sports ecosystem—competitors who demonstrate exceptional physical performance alongside advanced digital skills.
The event will feature professional athletes, esports stars, and rising phygital talents, promising outstanding competitions that showcase the best of both the physical and digital worlds. The championship reflects the rapid transformation of sport in an increasingly interconnected world, positioning the 2025 edition as a pivotal milestone in the global evolution of this growing sector.
Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said:
“The Games of the Future continue to set new global benchmarks in phygital sports. The confirmed participation of such a wide range of clubs across all categories highlights the rapid growth of this sector and the rising interest from athletes and institutions worldwide. At Phygital International, we are committed to ensuring a fair and innovative competitive environment that strengthens both the digital and physical dimensions of sport. Abu Dhabi is ready to deliver an exceptional edition this year, and we look forward to bringing audiences closer to the next generation of sport.”
Stephan Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, added:
“Technology is driving a fundamental transformation across all aspects of our lives, and sport is no exception. By integrating advanced digital platforms, interactive gaming environments, and real-time analytics, we are creating competitive formats that motivate athletes in new ways and engage audiences like never before. The Games of the Future 2025 embody this evolution, demonstrating how innovation is redefining the sporting experience for a global community.”
The draw has determined the opening group-stage matchups across the various disciplines, setting the stage for the first competitive narratives that audiences will follow. As the event progresses, full competitive pathways will unfold, with clubs vying for qualification and top positions in the finals, which will feature a total prize pool of USD 5 million.
In parallel with the tournament, Abu Dhabi will host the Phygital Sports Summit on 17 December 2025. The summit will serve as an intellectual platform bringing together global experts, athletes, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss the evolution of hybrid sports. Its comprehensive program includes keynote addresses, panel sessions, and in-depth discussions on the intersection of sport and technology, human–AI integration, the future of youth engagement, athlete health in hybrid environments, and the sustainable legacy of phygital sports.
Summit sessions will be moderated by Amy Jane Gillingham, Mohamed Al Hosani, and Sabine Sassen, with participation from senior representatives of Phygital International, partners of the Games of the Future, and leading global figures shaping both the digital and physical sports movements.
Distinguished guests expected to attend include H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports, and a high-level international delegation featuring H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; H.E. Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Sheikha Deena bint Rashid Al Khalifa, Adviser for Planning and Development at Bahrain’s Ministry of Youth Affairs; and Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye.
The Phygital Sports Summit is expected to strengthen the sense of community solidarity surrounding the Games and further cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation in next-generation sport and hybrid competition.
Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, presented by ADNOC, is organized by ASPIRE as the local delivery entity, in collaboration with Ethara as the event delivery partner, and Phygital International as the global rights holder.
The event is supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council as the host city partner and the Ministry of Sports as the official partner.
For details, finals, live streams, and competition schedules, visit gotfabudhabi.com.
To watch the competitions live on the official platform, visit: tv.gofuture.games
