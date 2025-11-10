Spot military vehicles, aircraft in parts of UAE during three-day drill

MoI urges public cooperation and cautions against filming military and police movements
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a large-scale field exercise taking place nationwide from November 11 to 13, in coordination with relevant authorities.
The three-day training drill will see the movement of military units, police vehicles, and aircraft across several areas in all seven emirates, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and coordination among security and emergency teams.
The ministry urged members of the public not to photograph or share any images or videos related to the exercise and to avoid approaching or obstructing operational sites. It also called on motorists to give way to police and military convoys, emphasising that public cooperation is essential to ensuring safety and the smooth execution of the exercise.
