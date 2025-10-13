Tsunami drill in UAE: Major emergency response exercise in Fujairah

The drill will mobilise teams, vehicles, and evacuations, simulating a tsunami response
The drill will take place at Qidfa Beach in Fujairah, starting at 10:00 am, and will simulate emergency response operations to enhance preparedness for potential tsunami events.
The exercise will involve the mobilisation of emergency teams, vehicle movements, and evacuation operations, simulating a coordinated response to tsunami-related incidents.
Authorities said the drill aims to strengthen preparedness, improve coordination, and ensure the safety of communities across the UAE.
The Ministry emphasised that the exercise is a proactive measure to foster a safer and more secure community, urging the public to follow official guidelines and stay aware of safety instructions during the drill.
