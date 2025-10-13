GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Tsunami drill in UAE: Major emergency response exercise in Fujairah

The drill will mobilise teams, vehicles, and evacuations, simulating a tsunami response

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
The drill will take place at Qidfa Beach in Fujairah, starting at 10:00 am (Image used for illustrative purposes only)
The drill will take place at Qidfa Beach in Fujairah, starting at 10:00 am (Image used for illustrative purposes only)
Shiladitya Sanyal/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has issued a public advisory announcing that UAE authorities will carry out an international exercise, “IOWAVE25 – Indian Ocean Tsunami Simulation Exercise”, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The drill will take place at Qidfa Beach in Fujairah, starting at 10:00 am, and will simulate emergency response operations to enhance preparedness for potential tsunami events.

The exercise will involve the mobilisation of emergency teams, vehicle movements, and evacuation operations, simulating a coordinated response to tsunami-related incidents.

Authorities said the drill aims to strengthen preparedness, improve coordination, and ensure the safety of communities across the UAE.

The Ministry emphasised that the exercise is a proactive measure to foster a safer and more secure community, urging the public to follow official guidelines and stay aware of safety instructions during the drill.

Related Topics:
UAEFujairahEarthquakeTsunami

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Held every four years, the global event brings together experts, policymakers, and conservationists from governments, academia, the private sector, and civil society to discuss ways to better protect the planet’s natural heritage.

Fujairah authority takes conservation message global

2m read
The Arabian lynx plays a vital ecological role as a top predator, helping maintain balance within mountain ecosystems.

Arabian lynx spotted in Fujairah after years of absence

2m read
UAE among safest in the world for traffic safety

UAE among safest in the world for traffic safety

2m read
Court orders husband to pay Dh30K dowry, Dh10K alimony, wife gains child custody

UAE divorce granted after husband convicted of sorcery

3m read