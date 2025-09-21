Drill tests readiness and efficiency of firefighting and rescue teams
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority carried out a large-scale emergency preparedness exercise on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in the Al Majaz area. The drill aimed to test the readiness and efficiency of firefighting and rescue teams in responding to emergency situations.
The exercise forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, ensure rapid response times, and maintain the highest standards of operational preparedness.
In a public advisory, Sharjah Civil Defence urged residents and visitors to avoid the vicinity of the exercise site, refrain from filming, and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles during such operations.
Officials emphasized that these periodic drills are essential for strengthening the skills of firefighters and rescue personnel, while also raising community awareness of emergency procedures.
The authority reminded the public that, in the event of a real emergency, they should immediately contact the Civil Defence hotline at 997.
