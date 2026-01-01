Fireworks light up Sharjah as residents welcome 2026

Al Majaz Waterfront's 2026 celebration dazzled with fireworks and live shows
Sharjah: Families, friends and tourists came together across Sharjah’s waterfronts to welcome 2026 with fireworks, live performances and cultural celebrations, as Al Heera Beach, Al Majaz Waterfront and Khor Fakkan Beach hosted packed New Year’s Eve programmes.
Al Heera Beach dazzles visitors with 10-minute fireworks show
Al Heera Beach welcomed the New Year 2026 with a vibrant programme of entertainment, culminating in a 10-minute fireworks and light show that lit up the night sky.
Mohammed Al Hossani, Director of Al Heera Beach, said the celebrations began at 8.30pm and continued until midnight, offering visitors a range of distinctive activities ahead of the fireworks display. He noted that this marked the second consecutive year the beach has hosted New Year’s Eve celebrations.
“The programme included laser and fire shows running throughout the evening, which were well received by beachgoers,” Al Hossani said, adding that visitors also enjoyed the wide selection of restaurants offering diverse international dining options.
He expressed his hope that 2026 would be a year of happiness and prosperity for all.
Al Majaz Waterfront celebrates start of 2026
Al Majaz Waterfront, operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), welcomed the start of 2026 with a live celebration combining fireworks and entertainment shows.
Khalid Al Ali, Director of Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Qasba, said the event began at 8pm, attracting large numbers of visitors who enjoyed a variety of performances. Highlights included a 10-minute fireworks display, choreographed water fountain shows, and live entertainment.
Al Ali thanked the public for adhering to safety guidelines, which helped ensure the smooth and secure execution of the celebrations. He also expressed appreciation to the government and private sector partners whose cooperation contributed to the success of the event.
He concluded by wishing everyone a happy New Year and inviting the public to take part in upcoming events and festivities.
Khor Fakkan Beach blends heritage with New Year celebrations
Khorfakkan Beach is hosting the Khor Fakkan Marine Festival alongside New Year celebrations, offering visitors a unique blend of heritage, culture, and entertainment.
Noura Al Darmaki, Operations Manager of Khor Fakkan Beach, said the festival is organised by the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club and Al Sharqiya Channel from Kalba, with participation from 10 countries. Running until January 4, 2026, the festival aims to support heritage events and enhance the visitor experience through a wide range of activities, including New Year shows and fireworks.
She added that the beach continues to play a key role in supporting national and heritage events, following the success of the previous two editions of the festival.
Al Darmaki highlighted the comprehensive services provided to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, including transport support, prepared facilities, safe crossing areas, electricity and maintenance services, operational and media support, as well as security, cleanliness, and clear signage.
Alongside the festival, Khor Fakkan Beach hosted New Year’s Eve activities featuring a 10-minute fireworks display, family entertainment shows, and offerings from food and beverage outlets along the waterfront.
She invited the public to visit the beach and enjoy the marine atmosphere, heritage events, and entertainment activities, describing it as a complete experience reflecting the beauty of the location and the integration of services.
