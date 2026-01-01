Fireworks light up Sharjah as residents welcome 2026

Noura Al Darmaki, Operations Manager of Khor Fakkan Beach, said the festival is organised by the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club and Al Sharqiya Channel from Kalba, with participation from 10 countries. Running until January 4, 2026, the festival aims to support heritage events and enhance the visitor experience through a wide range of activities, including New Year shows and fireworks.

Al Ali thanked the public for adhering to safety guidelines, which helped ensure the smooth and secure execution of the celebrations. He also expressed appreciation to the government and private sector partners whose cooperation contributed to the success of the event.

Mohammed Al Hossani, Director of Al Heera Beach, said the celebrations began at 8.30pm and continued until midnight, offering visitors a range of distinctive activities ahead of the fireworks display. He noted that this marked the second consecutive year the beach has hosted New Year’s Eve celebrations.

