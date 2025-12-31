UAE to welcomes 2026 with record-breaking fireworks and drone shows

Al Wathba Festival to attempt 5 Guinness World Records
The United Arab Emirates is preparing to welcome the New Year 2026 with an unprecedented festive spectacle, headlined by fireworks and light shows stretching from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.
Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi will host one of the largest New Year celebrations in the UAE and the region. The Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival has finalised an exceptional programme featuring the longest and largest fireworks displays, the world’s biggest drone show, in addition to heritage and cultural events with the participation of international pavilions, sponsors and strategic partners.
The festival will present an unprecedented fireworks display lasting more than one hour, including an attempt to set five new Guinness World Records across five timed phases starting at 8pm and culminating at midnight with a continuous 62-minute main show. The display will employ the latest launch and visual synchronisation technologies to cover Al Wathba’s skies with a truly extraordinary spectacle.
Visitors will also witness a massive drone show featuring 6,500 drones flying simultaneously for 20 minutes, forming nine giant artistic scenes to be unveiled for the first time worldwide, in visual harmony with the countdown and fireworks.
In Dubai, the emirate’s skyline will light up with more than 48 fireworks shows across 40 locations, under the supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency and in coordination with relevant authorities, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy diverse celebrations at the city’s most iconic landmarks.
These locations include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Bluewaters, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Hatta, Atlantis The Palm, Marsa Al Arab, and other destinations.
Within this framework, the Dubai Shopping Festival will present the region’s largest narrative aerial drone show at Bluewaters Island and The Beach – JBR, featuring brighter, faster drones, innovative formations and fire effects.
Ras Al Khaimah is also preparing to amaze the world with its largest show ever, attempting to set a new Guinness World Record across a six-kilometre stretch from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Island.
The 15-minute display will combine advanced fireworks, illuminated drones and laser technologies with the participation of more than 2,300 drones, culminating in the launch of the largest fireworks shell ever at midnight.
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, has announced a comprehensive festive programme including 10-minute fireworks shows at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, in addition to six celebration destinations such as Al Noor Island and Mleiha National Park.
The festivities will take place this evening starting at 8pm, in free and open-to-the-public venues, as Sharjah’s skies are set to welcome the New Year with joyful displays celebrating unity and happiness.
New Year’s Eve celebrations will also extend to Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, with world-class events blending visual splendour, cultural diversity and the highest safety standards.
Abu Dhabi Police have approved a comprehensive security plan to secure New Year 2026 celebrations across all areas of the emirate, in cooperation with strategic partners, ensuring smooth traffic flow and reduced congestion.
Brigadier Mohammed Dahi Al Hamiri, Director of the Central Operations Sector, stated that Abu Dhabi Police have prepared a joint security plan to safeguard tourist areas, shopping centres and traffic movement during the New Year festivities, in order to ensure the safety and security of the public.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate confirmed its readiness to enhance road safety by taking all necessary precautions and measures, urging road users to remain attentive, comply with traffic laws and speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
The directorate warned against uncivilised practices such as the use of party spray, reckless driving and causing noise, calling on the public to adhere to guidelines and instructions aimed at ensuring protection and safety, creating a successful festive atmosphere, spreading happiness among the public as they welcome the New Year, and reflecting the UAE’s positive image.
The Operations Command and Control Centre at the Central Operations Sector has also completed its preparations for New Year’s Eve.
Colonel Ali Muftah Al Aryani, Director of the Operations Department, said that Abu Dhabi Police have equipped the Operations Room with the best devices, technologies and qualified personnel, calling on community members not to hesitate to contact the central operations room in case of emergencies by calling 999, around the clock.
