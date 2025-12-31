New Year's Eve 2026: Fireworks, traffic and weather updates across the UAE

Stay updated with live reports from Gulf News teams across the UAE on NYE events
RTA have issued a set of crowd management guidelines for commuters as the nation prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is urging the public to follow directional signage and cooperate with operational teams stationed across the transport network to ensure safety during one of the busiest nights of the year.
With 48 firework displays planned across 40 locations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a massive traffic and transport master plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and ample parking.
To manage the 800,000 revellers heading to Downtown Dubai alone, a series of phased road closures will begin as early as 4:00 pm on December 31. From a 43-hour non-stop Metro service to over 20,000 designated parking spaces and free shuttle buses, here is the essential RTA guide to navigating the emirate’s biggest night of the year.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its full readiness to manage the city’s traffic flow and transport networks for the 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations, issuing an urgent recommendation for revellers to abandon private cars in favour of public transport.
Scattered rainfall is expected to continue affecting several parts of the UAE as the country heads into New Year’s Eve, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds and hazardous sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The UAE is set to ring in 2026 in spectacular fashion, with a lineup of record-breaking fireworks, drone shows, and never-before-seen pyrotechnic feats. From some of the world’s longest fireworks displays to massive drone formations, the nation is preparing to light up the skies on New Year’s Eve.
With countdown approaching, anticipation is building as residents prepare to welcome 2026.
