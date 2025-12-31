GOLD/FOREX
New Year's Eve 2026: Fireworks, traffic and weather updates across the UAE

Stay updated with live reports from Gulf News teams across the UAE on NYE events

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
New Year
With the clock ticking toward midnight, the UAE is gearing up for a spectacular night of fireworks, citywide celebrations, and countdowns. From road closures and transport updates to the best viewing spots, this live blog brings you all the essential information — with real-time updates as Gulf News staff across the emirates cover the New Year festivities.

Celebrate safely and comfortably

RTA have issued a set of crowd management guidelines for commuters as the nation prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is urging the public to follow directional signage and cooperate with operational teams stationed across the transport network to ensure safety during one of the busiest nights of the year.

NYE 2026 Dubai road closures

With 48 firework displays planned across 40 locations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a massive traffic and transport master plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and ample parking.

To manage the 800,000 revellers heading to Downtown Dubai alone, a series of phased road closures will begin as early as 4:00 pm on December 31. From a 43-hour non-stop Metro service to over 20,000 designated parking spaces and free shuttle buses, here is the essential RTA guide to navigating the emirate’s biggest night of the year.

RTA urges public transport use

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its full readiness to manage the city’s traffic flow and transport networks for the 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations, issuing an urgent recommendation for revellers to abandon private cars in favour of public transport.

New Year's Eve 2026: Will it rain today?

Scattered rainfall is expected to continue affecting several parts of the UAE as the country heads into New Year’s Eve, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds and hazardous sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Record-breaking New Year's Eve fireworks in UAE

The UAE is set to ring in 2026 in spectacular fashion, with a lineup of record-breaking fireworks, drone shows, and never-before-seen pyrotechnic feats. From some of the world’s longest fireworks displays to massive drone formations, the nation is preparing to light up the skies on New Year’s Eve.

With countdown approaching, anticipation is building as residents prepare to welcome 2026.

