Power outage hits Sharjah malls, homes

Power cuts reported in malls and neighbourhoods, including Sahara Centre

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Sharjah: A sudden power outage has been reported across several parts of Sharjah on Sunday, affecting malls and residential areas, including Sahara Centre.

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has informed residents that power is expected to be restored within four hours, following an outage reported earlier.

In a message sent to residents, SEWA acknowledged the disruption, prompting several residents to contact the authority for clarification. Those who reached out were told that electricity supply is likely to resume within the next four hours.

Residents across Sharjah have taken to social media to report the outage.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
