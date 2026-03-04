Middle East Energy 2026 to take place in September in Dubai

MEE remains the premier platform for the global energy sector
Dubai: The 2026 edition of Middle East Energy (MEE), the region’s leading international power and energy exhibition, will be held from September 1 to 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Informa has confirmed.
Shifting the event to September 2026 allows greater flexibility for global participation, with an estimated 50,000 attendees expected from 178 countries, said a press released on Wednesday.
Celebrating its 50th edition, MEE 2026 remains the premier platform for the global energy sector to explore innovations, compare solutions, and build strategic partnerships across the entire power value chain, from generation, transmission, and distribution to clean energy, storage, digitalisation, and critical power solutions.
Holding this milestone event in September provides additional exhibition space at DWTC and more time for participants to organise logistics, travel, and prepare product and technology showcases, ensuring maximum value for exhibitors and visitors alike.
Informa’s dedicated production, brand, and logistics teams will be on hand to support participants, answering questions and ensuring a seamless experience for all.
Mark Ring, Group Director Energy & Power, Informa, said: “Middle East Energy has always been about bringing together the global power and energy community to share ideas, showcase innovations, and drive progress. Hosting the 2026 edition in September gives exhibitors and attendees the opportunity to fully leverage this landmark event. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional experience and look forward to welcoming the energy sector to Dubai this September.”