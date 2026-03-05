GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

WHO urges protection for doctors and paramedics amid rising Middle East tensions

Paramedics killed in Lebanon highlight growing risks to healthcare workers, says WHO chief

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The expansion of the conflict in the Middle East is increasingly impacting health services throughout the region, according to the World Health Organisation
The expansion of the conflict in the Middle East is increasingly impacting health services throughout the region, according to the World Health Organisation
AFP

Dubai: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for restraint and protection of medical teams as regional tensions impact healthcare systems.

The expansion of conflict across the Middle East has placed increasing pressure on healthcare services, with medical workers caught in the crossfire, according to the WHO.

In a statement, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed deep concern over the situation, particularly in Lebanon, where three paramedics were killed and six others injured while responding to patients in the southern Tyre district. 

“The risk that more health workers will count among the casualties is high. This must be avoided at all costs, so paramedics, doctors, and nurses can be allowed to carry out their life-saving work, which is especially needed in times of crisis,” said Ghebreyesus.

Paramedics killed in southern Lebanon

The director has shared that the paramedics were recovering people injured by explosions in southern Lebanon when the incident happened. The strike has raised attention that more health workers could become casualties if hostilities intensify.

Moreover, the WHO has stressed that further loss of medical staff not only claim lives but can also affect the broader healthcare response.

Call to uphold international law

Additionally, Ghebreyesus has urged the involved countries to abide by international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of health workers, medical facilities, and patients during armed conflict.

“I call for the utmost restraint and for voices of wisdom and peace to rise above sound of bombings. Peace is the best medicine.”

As tensions continue, the safety of those on the frontlines remains a pressing humanitarian priority.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Zimbabwe finally to return home after travel chaos

Zimbabwe finally to return home after travel chaos

2m read
The 2026 edition of Middle East Energy (MEE) will be held from September 1 to 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Middle East Energy 2026 returns to Dubai in September

1m read
DP World confirms Jebel Ali Port terminals operating without disruption.

Jebel Ali Port operating without disruption: DP World

2m read
DP World operations in the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai.

Did Jebel Ali port operations get suspended in Dubai?

1m read