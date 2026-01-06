GOLD/FOREX
Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria

Israel stresses citizen security, regional stability in US-backed Syria talks

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
This aerial photo shows the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus' Mount Qasyoun on May 2, 2025.
This aerial photo shows the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus' Mount Qasyoun on May 2, 2025.
AFP

Israel confirmed Tuesday that it held US-backed security talks with Syria in Paris, aimed at promoting regional stability and economic cooperation.

"The dialogue took place as part of (US) President Trump's vision for advancing peace in the Middle East, during which Israel emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of its citizens and preventing threats along its borders," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Israel reiterated its commitment to promoting regional stability and security, and to the need to advance economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries," it added.

