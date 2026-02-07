GOLD/FOREX
Syria and Saudi Arabia sign deals for joint airline, $1 billion telecoms push

New low-cost carrier and major telecoms project back Syria’s post-war rebuilding drive

AFP
Riyadh-backed investments aim to restore connectivity and spur post-war economic recovery.
Syria and Saudi Arabia signed deals Saturday that include a joint airline and a $1-billion project to develop telecommunications, officials said, as Syria seeks to rebuild after years of war.

Syrian Investment Authority chief Talal al-Hilali announced a series of deals including "a low-cost Syrian-Saudi airline aimed at strengthening regional and international air links", and a project to develop "telecommunications infrastructure and digital connectivity".

