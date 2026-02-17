GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Oceania

Australians related to Daesh militants return to Syria camp after release

34 Australian relatives of suspected Daesh militants turned back to detention camp

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Women and children queue during a joint security operation by Syria's Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at Camp Roj where foreign relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in the northeastern Syrian Hasakah province on April 5, 2025.
Women and children queue during a joint security operation by Syria's Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at Camp Roj where foreign relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in the northeastern Syrian Hasakah province on April 5, 2025.
AFP

Thirty-four Australian relatives of suspected Daesh (Islamic State) militants had to return to Syria's Roj detention camp due to coordination issues with Damascus after Kurdish authorities released them on Monday, a Kurdish official told AFP.

Camp director Hakmieh Ibrahim had earlier said the women and children from 11 families were handed over to relatives "who have come from Australia to collect them". 

They were seen boarding minibuses to reach the capital Damascus.

But they failed to reach that destination and had to turn back because of "poor coordination between their relatives and the Damascus government", said camp official Rashid Omar.

Representatives of the families were working to resolve the issue with Syrian authorities, he added.

50 nationalities

Camp director Ibrahim had said the families were "the last Australians in the Roj camp".

He noted that the facility still housed "2,201 people of around 50 nationalities".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told public broadcaster ABC that his government was refusing to help the 34 Australians from the camp because, "as my mother would say, you make your bed, you lie in it".

"We have no sympathy, frankly, for people who travelled overseas in order to participate in what was an attempt to establish a caliphate to undermine and destroy our way of life," he added.

"It is unfortunate that children are impacted by this as well, but we are not providing any support."

Any of the citizens who made it back to Australia would face the "full force of the law" if they had committed crimes, the prime minister said.

Kurds control over Roj camp

Kurdish forces still control the Roj camp in Syria's northeast, where relatives of foreign militants are detained.

The Kurds withdrew from the larger Al-Hol camp in January under military pressure from Syrian government security forces, who took control of it.

Since then, thousands of family members of foreign Daesh militants have left that camp for "unknown" destinations.

The facility housed some 24,000 people, mostly Syrians but also Iraqis and more than 6,000 other foreigners. 

Repatriation of relatives has been controversial in Australia, where some politicians have claimed they pose a risk to national security.

Others, such as Human Rights Watch, have in the past praised the government for rescuing Australian citizens from "horrific" conditions.

In 2023, Save the Children Australia launched legal action seeking the return of 11 women and 20 children from Roj.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018.

US military hits Daesh targets in Syria

1m read
Civilians flee with their belongings after fresh clashes erupted between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria.

Syria ceasefire with Kurdish fighters in Aleppo

3m read
An aerial view shows Syrian residents in vehicles, queueing to flee from Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighbourhoods after clashes broke out on Tuesday between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters in a contested area of the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Syrian government announces ceasefire in Aleppo

1m read
Residents carry their belongings as they flee Aleppo's Ashrafieh Kurdish neighbourhood on January 7, 2026.

Thousands flee as army shells Kurdish areas in Aleppo

3m read