GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
VIDEOS
VIDEOS
Videos /
News

US begins troop withdrawal from key Syria base

Pullout comes as Syria’s government reasserts control over parts of the northeast

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: US forces leading the anti-Daesh coalition in Syria began withdrawing from a major base in the country’s northeast on Monday, with officials indicating a full pullout could be completed within weeks.

The withdrawal follows a shift in regional dynamics after Kurdish forces — long supported by Washington in the fight against Daesh — handed over territory to Damascus and agreed to integrate into the Syrian state.

American troops have already exited two bases in the past two weeks: Al-Tanf in the southeast and Shadadi in the northeast.

A Syrian government official said US forces are expected to leave the country entirely within a month, adding that no American military presence would remain at the bases. A Kurdish source confirmed the timeline, while a diplomat suggested the withdrawal could be completed within 20 days.The United States currently has around 1,000 troops stationed in Syria. On Monday, troops began leaving the Qasrak base in the northeast, which remains under Kurdish control, a Kurdish official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

An AFP team witnessed a convoy of dozens of trucks transporting armoured vehicles and prefabricated structures along a route linking Qasrak in Hasakeh province to the Iraqi border.

The withdrawal comes as Syria’s government has recently reasserted control over parts of the northeast. Washington has also moved closer to Syria’s new leadership following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

US troops have been deployed in Syria for years as part of international efforts against Daesh, which emerged from the chaos of the Syrian civil war and once controlled vast territories in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

Video and inputs: AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Women and children queue during a joint security operation by Syria's Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at Camp Roj where foreign relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in the northeastern Syrian Hasakah province on April 5, 2025.

Australian kin of Daesh militants return to Syria camp

2m read
Civilians flee with their belongings after fresh clashes erupted between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria.

Syria ceasefire with Kurdish fighters in Aleppo

3m read
An aerial view shows Syrian residents in vehicles, queueing to flee from Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighbourhoods after clashes broke out on Tuesday between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters in a contested area of the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Syrian government announces ceasefire in Aleppo

1m read
Residents carry their belongings as they flee Aleppo's Ashrafieh Kurdish neighbourhood on January 7, 2026.

Thousands flee as army shells Kurdish areas in Aleppo

3m read