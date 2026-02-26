How Palma Development has built a property portfolio with purpose

Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah represents the fullest expression of this vision. Beyond ultra-premium apartments, the development integrates resort-calibre hospitality through The Reserve Residential Hospitality, providing curated services, landscaped environments and communal facilities that redefine waterfront permanence. This is residential architecture conceived as a lifestyle ecosystem.

Serenia Residences, also on Palm Jumeirah, was the first to showcase this approach with seaside permanence anchored by a resort-like lifestyle. Here, residents experience expansive views over the Arabian Sea, landscaped grounds and amenities designed for both retreat and gathering, extending the idea of home beyond four walls.

The master-planned Serenia District, launched in 2025 in Jumeirah Islands, reinforces Palma Development's position as a long-term value creator with a community that sets a new benchmark for waterfront living.

Infinity Cayan Tower exemplifies how bold architectural vision shapes entire districts. The 73-storey twisting structure anchors Dubai Marina's skyline, and the award-winning landmark remains among the area's most recognised addresses, proving that distinctive design delivers enduring market appeal.

Nearby, Silverene Towers introduced pure urban connectivity in a waterfront setting. The twin towers demonstrated how thoughtful design creates sanctuary within the city's most dynamic precinct, attracting discerning investors who value both proximity and tranquillity.