Sharjah Police announce temporary road closure in Khor Fakkan

Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys in advance

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
. Drivers are also advised to follow traffic signs
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced a temporary road closure in Khor Fakkan on Saturday to facilitate the Khor Fakkan Theatrical Carnival parade.

According to the advisory, the closure will affect the Ring Road at the entrance of Khor Fakkan City, specifically the lane leading towards the University of Khor Fakkan Square.

The road will be closed to traffic from 3pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, January 24, as part of safety arrangements for the event.

Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the 90-minute closure period. Drivers are also advised to follow traffic signs and instructions issued by on-site police officers to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Sharjah Police said the temporary measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of participants and spectators while supporting the city’s cultural celebrations.

