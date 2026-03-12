GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Fear, boredom for Philippine sailors stuck in Hormuz strait

Crew stop working above deck, food supplies an immediate concern

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
AP

Manila: Filipino sailor George Miranda was racing to help a stricken vessel aboard the tugboat Mussafah 2 when he last spoke to his wife and young daughter.

The 46-year-old, whose small ship was struck by a pair of missiles this week in the Strait of Hormuz, is the only seafarer from the Philippines known to be missing in the Middle East war, the government says.

But more than 6,000 others from the country that supplies a quarter of the world’s sailors are still working in the conflict zone and “surrounding areas”, many waiting for the green light to pass through the now-deadly shipping lane.

A series of Iranian strikes have effectively closed the strait, which carries 20 percent of world oil and gas supplies, plunging the global energy economy into crisis.

For John Winston Isidro, life aboard his VLCC, or Very Large Crude Carrier, has been marked by equal parts monotony and precaution since his ship began playing the waiting game.

“The crew stopped working above deck, and we installed a double watch on the bridge,” the 32-year-old told AFP, describing off-hours spent scrolling Facebook, playing computer games and watching the occasional movie.

That routine was becoming normal, he said, though the engine crew was being kept on standby, ready to “fire up our engines” in case of emergency.

Stranded for days

Welbin Maghanoy, whose ship was carrying crude oil bound for Japan, had been stranded for nine days when he spoke to AFP.

“It’s getting boring, and I’m a little scared, because there are many ships being attacked, mostly oil tankers like ours,” he said from a vessel located 100 nautical miles off the coast of the UAE.

“Those whose contracts are about to end... they really want to go home,” he said of his fellow sailors.

Judy Domingo, president of the 50,000-strong United Filipino Seafarers union, told AFP she had taken hundreds of calls from concerned sailors bottled up in the strait, with food supplies one of the immediate concerns.

“There are also members expressing their desire to leave the ship. But of course, we cannot get them out of there immediately. We have to consider their location and a safe port for them to disembark,” Domingo said.

One stranded Philippine sailor who has been posting online videos of his experiences under the name Choi described a vote in which the crew was asked if they wanted to risk passage through the strait, where traffic has slowed to a trickle.

“Our captain gathered us in the conference room to ask us who wanted to pass through,” he said in a video posted to Facebook and verified by AFP Fact Check.

“We chose to go home alive,” he said.

“There are 27 of us. Almost everyone said they refused to sail.”

Isidro, the VLCC sailor, said he was happy his crew had not been consulted about the decision to stay put.

“Our captain will not risk our vessel’s safety... It’s too dangerous,” he said.

“Let’s just pray this US-Iran war ends soon so every ship trapped here is able to get out safe.”

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A UAE navy ship patrols the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Mina Al Fajer, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Strait of Hormuz: Why reopening it is a big challenge

4m read
A geotagged map showing the absence of tanker traffic on the Strait of Hormuz with US President Donald Trump (inset). On March 9, the US leader addressed concerns about global oil supply disruptions through the narrow strait, warning Iran against further interference and outlining measures to stabilise energy prices, such as offering political risk insurance for tankers, releasing strategic petroleum reserves and temporarily waiving certain oil-related sanctions.

'2 score and 7 years' of Iran terror ends here: Trump

3m read
An aerial view of oil storage containers near the Chevron Pasadena Refinery on June 14, 2024 in Pasadena, Texas.

Is the world heading toward $200 per barrel?

5m read
After Iranian attacks on infrastructure and tankers had disrupted supplies, pushing Brent above $114 per barrel earlier in March and stoking fears of a broader energy crisis, prices crashed after reports emerged of US President Donald Trump considering military action to seize control of the Strait, aiming to restore open access and avert a blockade.

Oil prices nosedive amid US Hormuz intervention signals

2m read