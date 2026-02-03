GOLD/FOREX
US-Iran meeting likely to take place in Turkey on Feb. 6: Arab official tells AFP

Tehran calls for a restart of talks as Trump warns of 'consequences' if no deal is reached

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
This combination of pictures created on March 9, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 6, 2025 in Washington, DC, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attending a meeting with Iranian goverment officials in Tehran on March 8, 2025.
AFP

A meeting between the United States and Iran is likely to take place in Turkey on February 6, an Arab official told AFP on Tuesday, after Tehran called for the restart of nuclear talks and Washington warned of consequences if a deal was not reached.

"A meeting between US negotiators and senior Iranian officials was likely to take place on Friday in Turkey," the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

"The potential meeting had been arranged following interventions by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Oman," they added.

