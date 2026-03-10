GOLD/FOREX
Powerful explosion, jets heard overhead in Tehran: AFP journalists 

Israeli military strikes Tehran amid powerful blasts

AFP
Major explosion heard in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
AFP journalists reported a powerful explosion in the Iranian capital just after midnight local time on Tuesday at the same time as aircraft were heard overhead. 

Several journalists dispersed across the city reported the blast, which was felt from many kilometres away. 

They also reported several explosions in the east of the city shortly afterwards.

It was not immediately clear what had been hit.

Not long after the blasts, the Israeli military announced that "for the second time today" it had launched a "broad wave of strikes" on Tehran.

