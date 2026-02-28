GOLD/FOREX
Donald Trump says the US has begun 'major combat operations in Iran'

Strikes follow Israeli attack, with blasts reported across Tehran

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026.
AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that "major combat" is underway to destroy Iran's missile forces and "annihilate" the country's navy.

"The United States' military began major combat operations in Iran," Trump said in a video message posted on his social media site while he spent the weekend at his Florida golf club. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally - again - obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy," Trump said.

He offered the military there "immunity" or "certain death" and told Iranians the "hour of your freedom is at hand."

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

Related Topics:
Iran

