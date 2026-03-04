Sounds heard across Dubai caused by defence ops

Dubai's skies secure after air defence intercepts, officials confirm
Dubai Media Office has addressed the sounds you might have heard across the emirate.
"Sounds heard in various areas across the emirate were the result of successful air defence interception operations, with no injuries reported."
It added that the eelevant teams continue to closely monitor developments and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of everyone. The public is advised to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates.