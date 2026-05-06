NCT’s Ten launches new label ‘Tenth Sound’ sparks fan excitement: 'So proud of Tennie'

Buzz grows as official accounts hint at Ten’s possible solo venture after SM exit
Dubai: In what appears to be the first concrete step into his post-SM era, Ten is reportedly linked to a newly launched creative company in Thailand titled Tenth Sound.
The development began gaining traction on May 5, when social media accounts under the name tenth sound' quietly went live, identifying themselves as a Bangkok-based entity.
While no formal announcement has been issued by Ten himself at the time of writing, the official accounts appear to be following only one account, which is his, further fueling speculation.
The timing of Tenth Sound’s emergence is particularly significant. Just weeks ago, Ten, born Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul officially parted ways with SM Entertainment after nearly a decade under the company.
The decision, which took effect in April 2026, marked the end of a long-standing partnership that saw him debut with NCT in 2016 and grow into one of its most versatile performers.
Despite exiting the agency, Ten confirmed he would continue participating in activities with NCT and its China-based unit WayV 'where possible maintaining ties with the group that launched his career.
While details remain limited, Tenth Sound appears to be positioned as a creative music label rather than a traditional idol agency, at least for now. On their official Instagram they describe themselves as a 'music and concert production company'.
Given Ten’s multidisciplinary profile, spanning dance, music production, fashion, and visual art, the move aligns with his previously stated desire to 'explore new possibilities' and redefine his artistry beyond the confines of a major label system.
Ten’s reported venture mirrors a wider industry shift, with established idols increasingly stepping into entrepreneurial roles after leaving major agencies. From founding boutique labels to launching creative studios, artists are seeking more control over their music and branding.
Fans have already begun expressing excitement about the development, with one writing: 'I hope Ten's new path is smooth and goes through everything successfully. Always cheering you on'
For now, anticipation is doing most of the talking, and fans are more than ready to see what he builds next.