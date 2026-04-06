The contract will officially end on April 8
It has been a turbulent month for NCT fans, as the news of Ten’s departure follows shortly after Mark Lee's recent announcement. On April 6, it was confirmed that Ten’s exclusive contract with SM Entertainment will officially end on April 8. While he is parting ways with the agency, he intends to remain involved with WayV and NCT projects whenever circumstances allow.
The official statement from SM Entertainment reads as follows:
Hello, this is SM Entertainment.
We would like to begin by expressing our sincere gratitude to everyone who continues to support WayV with unwavering love and encouragement.
Following careful and extensive discussions regarding Ten’s future direction, we have reached a mutual understanding to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8. Moving forward, we will continue to stay in close communication to explore opportunities for Ten to participate in WayV and NCT activities, where possible.
Throughout his career, Ten has brought a distinctive artistic presence and breadth of talent to both his group and solo work. We sincerely appreciate the time we have shared together, and wish him all the best as he moves forward into a new chapter.
SM Entertainment remains committed to supporting WayV’s ongoing activities, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to fans for the continued love and support. We will continue to do our utmost to honor that support.
Thank you.
Shortly after the announcement, Ten reached out to his fans on Instagram.
“Hello czennies and wayzennies, this is Ten. I spent a long time thinking about how to begin this message. I wondered if there might be a better way to share this, and thought about it over and over again. But in the end, I feel sorry and regretful that I’m delivering it like this in writing, So today, I want to share my true feelings honestly," he wrote.
He added, "Moving forward, I will continue spending time with you as Ten of NCT and WayV. At the same time, I’m planning to take on a new challenge as a solo artist."
He mentioned that since he debuted in 2016, NCT U, the time has been precious with fans. "Leaving Thailand at a young age to come to Korea, there were many unfamiliar and scary moments. But all the staff at SM sincerely took care of me and always stood by my side."
The rest of the message reads:
Above all, I believe I’m able to be who I am today because you, who have stayed by my side through every moment, were there. Thank you, truly.
As time passed and I now find myself approaching 30, I began asking myself once again, ‘What kind of person do I want to be from now on?’ and ‘What kind of music and what side of myself do I want to show?’
After much thought, I came to want to try new challenges in a new environment.
After many conversations with the members and the staff at SM, and after deep consideration, I decided to conclude my exclusive contract with the company. I know very well that this wasn’t an easy choice, and that it could greatly change the direction of my life moving forward.
But I will take responsibility for my decision and do my best so that I won’t have any regrets.
I sincerely thank the members who have always supported me so I could dream even bigger. I’m also deeply grateful to everyone at SM who has trusted me and been with me until now.
And to czennies and weishennies, who have always believed in me and loved me no matter what—because of you, I was able to come this far.
I still don’t fully know what kind of side of myself I’ll be able to show you in the future, but I want to walk that path together with you. Will you continue to be with me?
NCT, WayV, and Ten—I will come back to you with an even better version of myself, unchanged at heart.
Thank you always. And I love you very much.”