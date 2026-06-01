The 22-year-old admitted there’s still no clear answer about what comes next.
As social media fills with demands for at least an update, lead star Anna Cathcart has also addressed the ongoing wait.
Speaking to Us Weekly during an interview at the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory in New York City, the 22-year-old admitted there’s still no clear answer about what comes next.
“To be honest, it is such a big question mark right now,” Cathcart said.
She added that even the cast is still waiting for clarity, saying, “We’re not sure if we’re going to get a season 4 or not. But I think that either way, we’re really proud of season 3, and it was so fun to get to be back with everybody and shoot again. It did have a different feeling [than] season 2 and season 1.”
Calling the experience “really special for a lot of reasons,” Cathcart expressed both gratitude and uncertainty about the show’s next chapter.
“Of course, we’d be so lucky and so happy to do a season 4,” she said. “But we’re still waiting on the answer. I’m also just as anxiously waiting as you are, I promise.”
Since its 2023 debut, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off has built a devoted global fanbase. Season 3 recently brought Kitty (Cathcart) back to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), where she finally begins dating Sangheon's Lee, something most fans have been waiting for Season 1.
“MoonCovey (the fandom name for the couple) has been a big fan favorite since season 1. That relationship name wasn’t even a thing yet in season 1, but that ship was always kind of there, and I could tell that fans are really invested, which made me so happy,” Cathcart said. “It was so exciting getting to do season 3 and really get to explore that and dive into what that relationship would look like and who would they bring out in each other.”
“It was so fun to finally get to do it. We’ve been building up for so many episodes,” she added.
About XO Kitty
XO, Kitty follows Kitty, the youngest sibling from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series, the same girl who once sent out her sisters’ love letters, as she travels to Seoul, South Korea, to be with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Minyeong). But on her very first night, she’s thrown off balance when she suspects he has a girlfriend, Yuri (Gia Kim). He doesn’t, it’s all a ruse, but the misunderstanding sets off a chain of self-discovery for Kitty.
As she battles the fallout amid toppling cupcake towers, Kitty begins piecing together her mother’s past while forming new friendships, from Dae’s kind-hearted flatmate Q (Anthony Keyvan) to the initially reluctant Minho, who, as it turns out, falls for her. Not just a little, but a whole lot.
And that's the slow-burn fans have been waiting for, since 2023. And, it served. Friendships, heartbreaks, crushes, and the dizzying thrill of first loves define the first two seasons, with Kitty finally acknowledging her feelings for Minho, setting off the most romantic, and perhaps most intense, chapter yet: Season 3.
The season ended with the two reconciling at the subway station, with the promise that their future would be with each other. And so, since then, fans have been waiting for an answer. Will they see the KISS team graduate?