“MoonCovey (the fandom name for the couple) has been a big fan favorite since season 1. That relationship name wasn’t even a thing yet in season 1, but that ship was always kind of there, and I could tell that fans are really invested, which made me so happy,” Cathcart said. “It was so exciting getting to do season 3 and really get to explore that and dive into what that relationship would look like and who would they bring out in each other.”