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XO, Kitty Season 3 beats One Piece on Netflix top spot, Minho romance drives 12.9M views in 4 days

Fans have been rooting for the fictional couple since Season 1

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Anna Cathcart and Sangheon Lee in promotional stills for Netflix.
Anna Cathcart and Sangheon Lee in promotional stills for Netflix.

The chaos queen has queened the charts. Season 3 of XO, Kitty has clawed its way to the top of Netflix’s global rankings, securing a massive 12.9 million views within just four days of its April 2 release. While the To All the Boys spinoff has always been a fan favourite, this season’s meteoric rise is fueled by one thing: the long-awaited, high-stakes romance between Kitty (Anna Catchart) and the internet’s favourite "sass-king," Minho (Sangheon Lee).

The slow burn

Since Minho’s Season 1 confession—“I think I fell in love with you... a little bit. Or a lot”—most fans have been tirelessly rooting for the #MoonCovey pairing. Season 3 delivers on that years-long anticipation, moving past the 'frenemies' banter and into a deeper, more complex romance.

The season wasn't all rose-coloured filters, however. The couple’s journey sparked intense online debate as they navigated a gut-wrenching separation mid-season. Triggered by a massive misunderstanding and Minho’s high-pressure life under his father’s K-pop agency, the breakup forced both characters to grow apart before they could truly come together. This 'choice vs. convenience' arc resonated deeply with viewers, who took to social media to dissect every look and lyric.

Beyond the screen: Promotions and photoshoots

Netflix’s promotional machine went into overdrive to celebrate the senior year at KISS (Korean International School of Seoul). Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee headlined a series of high-fashion photoshoots that leaned into old romcoms, further increasing the frenzy. The Mooncovey fighters aren't complaining, at all.

The show’s success pushed other heavy hitters down the list. Following XO, Kitty at No. 2 is the horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, while One Piece Season 2 continues to hold a spot in the top five.

As the season concludes with Kitty and Minho literally flying toward their future together, the 12.9 million views prove that the world is still very much in love with Kitty’s messy, yet colourful journey.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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