XO, Kitty Season 3 beats One Piece on Netflix top spot, Minho romance drives 12.9M views in 4 days

The chaos queen has queened the charts. Season 3 of XO, Kitty has clawed its way to the top of Netflix’s global rankings, securing a massive 12.9 million views within just four days of its April 2 release. While the To All the Boys spinoff has always been a fan favourite, this season’s meteoric rise is fueled by one thing: the long-awaited, high-stakes romance between Kitty (Anna Catchart) and the internet’s favourite "sass-king," Minho (Sangheon Lee).