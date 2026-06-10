Season 3 had dropped in April, with fans pushing for a renewal
For a show that just dominated Netflix's charts, the lack of news around XO, Kitty Season 4 is becoming impossible for fans to ignore. Season 3 debuted in April and wasted no time becoming a global hit, pulling in 12.9 million views in its first four days and soaring to the top of Netflix's rankings.
Yet months later, fans are still refreshing their feeds for any sign of a renewal update.
Since April, fans have been tweeting, demanding answers and reminders for a Season 4. "We deserve some news at least," one fan wrote. Others, while celebrating the renewals of other shows such as A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and My Life With the Walter Boys, expressed their disappointment for the lack of news. "Shows are getting renewals, but where's the XO Kitty announcement," one fan wrote.
Speaking to Us Weekly during an interview at the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory in New York City, the 22-year-old had admitted there’s still no clear answer about what comes next.
“To be honest, it is such a big question mark right now,” Cathcart said.
She added that even the cast is still waiting for clarity, saying, “We’re not sure if we’re going to get a season 4 or not. But I think that either way, we’re really proud of season 3, and it was so fun to get to be back with everybody and shoot again. It did have a different feeling [than] season 2 and season 1.”
Calling the experience “really special for a lot of reasons,” Cathcart expressed both gratitude and uncertainty about the show’s next chapter.
“Of course, we’d be so lucky and so happy to do a season 4,” she said. “But we’re still waiting on the answer. I’m also just as anxiously waiting as you are, I promise.”
Since its 2023 debut, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off has built a devoted fanbase. Season 3 recently brought Kitty (Cathcart) back to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), where she finally begins dating Sangheon's Lee, something most fans have been waiting for Season 1.
“MoonCovey (the fandom name for the couple) has been a big fan favorite since season 1. That relationship name wasn’t even a thing yet in season 1, but that ship was always kind of there, and I could tell that fans are really invested, which made me so happy,” Cathcart said. “It was so exciting getting to do season 3 and really get to explore that and dive into what that relationship would look like and who would they bring out in each other.”
“It was so fun to finally get to do it. We’ve been building up for so many episodes,” she added.
If you thought Kitty Song Covey was heading to Seoul for a straightforward love story, XO, Kitty had other plans.
The spin-off follows the youngest Covey sister from To All the Boys I've Loved Before as she leaves home for South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Minyeong). But within hours of arriving, Kitty is convinced he's secretly dating Yuri (Gia Kim). The assumption turns out to be wrong, yet the chaos it sparks sends Kitty on a much bigger journey than she ever expected.
As she juggles romantic mishaps, collapsing cupcake displays and endless school drama at KISS, Kitty finds herself uncovering long-buried truths about her late mother while building a new family of friends. There's the endlessly supportive Q (Anthony Keyvan), the complicated dynamics with Dae, and, of course, Minho, the boy who starts off as her biggest headache before becoming something much more.
In fact, Minho and Kitty's slow-burn romance has been the heartbeat of the series ever since fans first spotted the sparks in 2023. Across three seasons, viewers have watched crushes bloom, friendships fracture, hearts break and first loves take shape. By Season 3, Kitty finally stops running from her feelings, setting the stage for the relationship fans had been rooting for all along.
The finale delivered exactly what Team Minho had been waiting for: A reconciliation at the subway station and the promise that their futures might finally be headed in the same direction. Since then, one question has lingered over the fandom: Will Netflix give viewers the chance to see Kitty, Minho and the rest of the KISS gang make it all the way to graduation?
The show has even featured cameos from Lana Condor and Noah Centineo from the To All The Boys I loved franchise, fuelling hopes of seeing the two couples again in the final season of the spin-off.