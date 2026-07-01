Alongside No Good Deed and Man on Fire, a handful of other Netflix titles are still stuck in that awkward in-between space where nothing is officially cancelled, but nothing is moving either. Bad Thoughts (Season 3) remains on the fence. Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld (Season 2) is in a trickier position, with animation timelines rarely forgiving long gaps between seasons unless renewal is locked in early. Meanwhile, Son of a Donkey (Season 2) struggled to make much of an impact globally, leaving it with little momentum to push a renewal forward. Together, these shows sit alongside No Good Deed and Man on Fire in Netflix’s growing limbo club.