Fans have been hitting refresh for updates in the past few months
A new wave of Netflix renewals may be taking shape in 2026, with Nemesis Season 2 expected to join the lineup, but plenty of fan-favourite shows are still stuck in that uneasy space between renewal and cancellation.
From teen rom-coms to slow-burn dramas, here’s a look at five popular titles whose futures are still hanging in the balance, plus a few more that may already be drifting out of the spotlight.
When do we get to see the KISS family graduate? Season 3 landed on April 2, topped charts in four days, and three months on....radio silence.
The To All the Boys spin-off has a strong fanbase for sure, with fans demanding a Season 4 renewal every day. While the series hasn’t officially been renewed or cancelled, the lack of movement has left viewers refreshing updates more than watching episodes. Behind-the-scenes logistics and shifting production schedules are believed to be part of the delay, but for now, it remains in limbo.
The Southern drama has long been a steady performer, but its momentum appears to be slowing. Viewership for the most recent season reportedly dipped compared to earlier runs, putting its continuation in question. A final season or wrap-up movie is seen as the most likely outcome if Netflix decides to close the chapter.
Hate at first sight is a novel idea, and Beef Season 1 was exemplary.
After breaking out as one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed originals, Beef quickly established itself as an anthology that refuses to repeat itself. Season 2 stepped away from the original pairing of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and instead assembling a new ensemble cast led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. Released in April 2026, it doubled down on the series’ signature tension. However, Season 2 did not receive favourable ratings.
Naturally, attention has now turned to whether a third season is on the horizon. But for now, there’s no clear path forward. Creator Lee Sung Jin has indicated he’s content to leave the story where it stands, while still leaving the door slightly ajar, he’s previously said he’d only return if inspiration “shoves something else in my face.”
The charming stop-motion series, built around the Pokémon universe, was widely praised for its warm visuals and relaxed storytelling style. And while Netflix continues to maintain a strong relationship with the broader Pokémon brand, that hasn’t yet translated into movement on a second season for this particular project.
There’s also no shortage of Pokémon content in development across other platforms and collaborations, which suggests the franchise itself is far from slowing down. However, Pokémon Concierge specifically appears to be stuck in limbo rather than being actively fast-tracked for continuation.
Hand it over, Netflix.
The series follows two young boxers pulled into the dangerous world of illegal money lending, led by a powerful criminal network. At the heart of the story are Kim Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), whose friendship and fight for survival drive the narrative forward.
In Season 1, the main antagonist was Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong), a ruthless loan shark whose empire set the tone for the series’ brutal underworld. Other key figures included President Choi Tae-ho (Huh Joon-ho) and Gun-woo’s mother, Yoon So-yeon (Yun Yoo-sun). The first season also featured Cha Hyun-joo (Kim Sae-ron), a pivotal character tied to the larger conspiracy within the loan shark network.
Season 2 expanded the world further, introducing new threats and allies, including characters like Im Baek-jeong (Rain), alongside operatives such as Lee Man-bae (Lee Si-eon) and Yun Tae-geom (Hwang Chan-sung), pushing Gun-woo and Woo-jin into even more violent underground battles.
As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a third season. While the chemistry between Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi continues to be a major draw, there has been no official announcement regarding continuation or production plans.
Alongside No Good Deed and Man on Fire, a handful of other Netflix titles are still stuck in that awkward in-between space where nothing is officially cancelled, but nothing is moving either. Bad Thoughts (Season 3) remains on the fence. Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld (Season 2) is in a trickier position, with animation timelines rarely forgiving long gaps between seasons unless renewal is locked in early. Meanwhile, Son of a Donkey (Season 2) struggled to make much of an impact globally, leaving it with little momentum to push a renewal forward. Together, these shows sit alongside No Good Deed and Man on Fire in Netflix’s growing limbo club.