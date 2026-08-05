Then there are the conflicts that are almost painfully overwrought. In one episode, a visibly unraveling Cole causes a scene at a party. His brother Danny pulls him aside to deal with it, prompting Danny's girlfriend Erin to snap: "You just left me there and went to your brother." Except, what exactly was he supposed to do, with his brother mid-meltdown, in the middle of a dance floor where she very clearly wasn't "left" anywhere? Make it make sense. At this point, honestly, it's fine if it doesn't.