A sleepy love triangle that’s oddly watchable despite low stakes
Last summer, I spent my time watching The Summer I Turned Pretty, and promised myself solemnly that I would never again venture into a love triangle involving brothers. Yet here we are, in 2026, and I ambled into My Life With The Walter Boys one day and finished two seasons in a week and a half.
Wait, its not because The Walter Boys is some profound exercise in love and grief. The storylines aren't particularly enticing, I barely remember most of what happened in Season 1, and I'm still not entirely sure who Jordan is (one of the eight, or is it nine, Walter kids?).
And yet, I watched, as it's such an easy, low-stakes show, where everything happens, but somehow, nothing really happens. Before you know it, you've finished two seasons and don't feel like you wasted your week either. Netflix genuinely needs a new category for shows like this.
My Life With The Walter Boys opens with a fairly ordinary setup: teenager Jackie Howard's life is upended when her entire family dies. Six months later, she's shipped off to rural Colorado to live with her mom's best friend Katherine's family. The town is Silver Falls — small, where everyone knows everyone, and, inevitably, everyone can date everyone too. From there, Jackie gets pulled into predictable entanglements with the shy, nerdy brother Alex, and the smouldering Cole, who — wait for it — doesn't believe in girlfriends, love, or wearing a shirt.
Is Walter Boys entertaining? In parts, yes and unironically so. Am I invested in the central love triangle? Not really. Will I still watch it? Absolutely.
Jackie's dilemma between the two brothers stays murky for most of the show. Even Cole seems confused by it, and says as much: One moment she's by the fire with him on a dark, rainy day, and the next, she's already dating Alex.
Jackie finally spells it out by the end of Season 2: Alex is the safe, reliable option. With Cole, she feels "free", and she can't afford to be free. That's actually the show's central emotional thread, but it gets buried under confusing back-and-forth and a pile of subplots, including the parents' financial troubles. The result is a rather underdeveloped lead. Jackie's grief journey shows up only in fragments; otherwise, she stays stoic, steely, and mostly preoccupied with the Walter boys.
The dialogue doesn't do the storylines any favours either, as it turns to mean-girl archetypes: "Cole is just being nice to you because his mother told him to," says Erin, one of Cole's exes, or not, neither of them admit what their relationship was.
And then there's Jackie, when asked whether she's into Alex or Cole, deadpanning: "The only thing I'm getting into is Princeton."
Somewhere along the way, your expectations drop dramatically, and the show seems to know it. It lulls you into a kind of pleasant sleepiness, all sweeping countryside views and horses running free. Eventually, you learn to expect only so much: A disagreement here, resolved almost instantly. One brother caught dating another brother's almost-girlfriend, wrapped up in a single conversation. A sister upset with Jackie for leaving abruptly at the end of Season 1, despite the two barely interacting on-screen, patched up with one heart-to-heart, and all is forgiven.
Then there are the conflicts that are almost painfully overwrought. In one episode, a visibly unraveling Cole causes a scene at a party. His brother Danny pulls him aside to deal with it, prompting Danny's girlfriend Erin to snap: "You just left me there and went to your brother." Except, what exactly was he supposed to do, with his brother mid-meltdown, in the middle of a dance floor where she very clearly wasn't "left" anywhere? Make it make sense. At this point, honestly, it's fine if it doesn't.
Meanwhile, the sprawling, crowded Walter household is packed with side characters all competing for screen time, each armed with exactly one defining trait: Danny, Cole's twin, a reveal saved for Season 2 — loves theatre. Nathan loves music. Sister Jordan loves football. The parents are loving and amiable but never seem too concerned about their kids, and every serious conversation gets deferred with a cheerful "we'll talk about it in the morning." Morning, notably, never comes. And then of course, property troubles, building up to Dad's illness that you can call five episodes away.
Did I learn my lesson about brother-based love triangles? Absolutely not. Will I be back for Season 3? Unfortunately, absolutely.