What to watch on OTT and UAE cinemas this weekend: A Shop for Killers Season 2, Jana Nayagan and more

Take your pick: Political thrillers, deadly documentaries and messy romances
This weekend’s watchlist is bringing a little bit of everything: Deadly shopping malls, political action, messy romances and a rather stark documentary.
On OTT, A Shop for Killers returns for a second season with Jeong Jian taking charge of her uncle’s deadly legacy, and teaming up with the man everyone thought was dead. Meanwhile, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya brings warmth, humour and plenty of schoolroom joy, while a new slow-burn romance explores the complicated ways love can take shape.
What happens when you finally confess your love to your best friend, only to discover he’s engaged to someone else? That’s the awkward, chaotic premise of Love in Slow Motion, Netflix’s latest Arabic romantic comedy, filmed in Abu Dhabi.
The film follows lifelong best friends Haya and Jawad. After years of seeing him only as a friend, Haya realises she’s in love with Jawad just as he announces his engagement to successful actress Zeina. Refusing to accept defeat, Haya launches an increasingly hilarious mission to win him back, with help from her supportive sister, outspoken aunt and even an unexpected scene-stealer: Cuba the chimp.
Starring Nour Al Ghandour, Ali Kakooli, Noha Nabil, Fatima Alshereef and Shoug AlHadi, the film blends friendship, heartbreak and plenty of awkward comedy. Written by Eyad Saleh, it is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.
If Panchayat, Kota Factory and Aspirants are your comfort-watch territory, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya could be your next weekend binge. Created by former TVF collaborators Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, the seven-episode series brings that familiar blend of warm humour, eccentric characters and quietly sharp social commentary — this time inside a crumbling government school.
At the centre is principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a well-meaning teacher trying to make a difference in a system that has long stopped expecting miracles. Around him is a wonderfully chaotic staff room, where underpaid teachers juggle impossible workloads, personal struggles and students the education system has already written off.
The show promises to tackle issues including exam pressure, gender inequality, child marriage and sex education without turning preachy. Funny, warm and often surprisingly moving, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is an ideal weekend watch for anyone who enjoys stories about ordinary people trying to do a little good.
Need something breezy, funny and gloriously low-stakes for the weekend? The Dink might be your serve. The new Apple TV comedy stars Jake Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who gets an unexpected shot at a comeback, not on the tennis court, but through pickleball.
Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film follows his unlikely second act as he joins a local pickleball club, with a starry ensemble cast including Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Patton Oswalt and Chris Parnell.
If you need a romance, that its time instead of sprinting towards a happily-ever-after, this eight-part series from director Ruchir Arun offers a more thoughtful take on love, following three people whose lives become tangled in unexpected ways.
Vikrant Massey plays Chander, whose connection with Sudha (Vedika Pinto) arrives suddenly and intensely — the kind of spark that is impossible to ignore. But with Preeti (Mahima Makwana), he finds something entirely different: A more comfortable bond built on understanding and the ease of simply being together.
After leaving viewers with assassins at the door and a very complicated family legacy to deal with, the hit Korean thriller is back for Season 2.
The first season followed Jeong Jian (Kim Hye Joon), who moved in with her mysterious uncle Jeong Jinman (Lee Dong Wook) after losing her parents. When Jinman, the owner of the suspiciously named shopping mall Murthehelp, suddenly dies, Jian inherits far more than a business. She also becomes the target of a string of killers and discovers her uncle’s dangerous secret world.
Now, Jian is running Murthehelp as its new CEO and is ready to take the fight to Babylon, a powerful global organisation. And there’s another twist: Jinman is back from the dead. With the pair reunited, Season 2 promises bigger stakes, more chaos and a full-scale counterattack.
If you don't have time for romance, fuzziness this weekend and need to really dive into something macabre this weekend, then you might want to check out the documentary My Grandfather Charles Manson. The documentary follows the story of his granddaughter, who is rather traumatised with the knowledge of his murderous legacy. And so, while going for therapy, she tracks down prosecutors, victims relatives, and faces isolation along the way. "People assume that I'm not so moral, because I'm his granddaughter," she tearfully says.
Thalapathy Vijay is saying goodbye to the big screen, and he’s doing it with a political action drama built for maximum fan frenzy. Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, marks Vijay’s final film before he turns his attention to full-time politics, making it an especially significant release for his millions of fans.
Vijay plays the central role in a star-studded cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film promises the scale, action and larger-than-life energy expected from a Vijay farewell.
Ready to sail back to Motunui? Disney’s live-action Moana brings the beloved animated adventure to the big screen with a new cast and a familiar ocean-spanning story. The film follows Moana, a fearless young woman chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island from a devastating curse.
To do it, she must journey across the Pacific and team up with the boastful demigod Maui, facing dangerous creatures, unpredictable waters and plenty of adventure along the way. If you loved the original’s humour, mythology and unforgettable songs, the live-action version offers a chance to experience the story in a new format.