What to watch on OTT and UAE cinemas this weekend: A Shop for Killers Season 2, Jana Nayagan and more

If you don't have time for romance, fuzziness this weekend and need to really dive into something macabre this weekend, then you might want to check out the documentary My Grandfather Charles Manson. The documentary follows the story of his granddaughter, who is rather traumatised with the knowledge of his murderous legacy. And so, while going for therapy, she tracks down prosecutors, victims relatives, and faces isolation along the way. "People assume that I'm not so moral, because I'm his granddaughter," she tearfully says.