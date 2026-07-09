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UAE cinema guide: From live-action Moana to Evil Dead Burn and high-octane thrillers hitting screens this weekend

Action, horror and heartfelt drama headline a packed weekend at UAE cinemas

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This image released by Disney shows Catherine Laga'aia in a scene from "Moana." (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows Catherine Laga'aia in a scene from "Moana." (Disney via AP)

If you're planning a trip to the cinema this weekend, you're in luck. From fun, family-friendly adventures to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, there's a wide variety of new releases hitting the big screen, offering something for every kind of moviegoer. Here’s what’s arriving in cinemas this weekend.

Infiltrate

This action thriller follows an ordinary woman who is thrust into the dangerous underworld of organised crime after receiving a mysterious call. She is forced to go rescue her abducted husband, risking everything as she navigates a dark and violent criminal network. Directed by James Mark, the film is set for release on July 9.

Seven Snipers

This action-thriller follows a retired sniper hiding in isolation on an Australian ranch. Her undercover life is shattered when she learns that her daughter is being threatened by a vengeful warlord. Forced back into the field, she must reunite with her former elite kill squad for one final mission. Directed by Sandra Sciberras, the film releases on July 9.

Evil Dead Burn

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, this horror film follows a woman who, after the loss of her husband, seeks comfort by staying with her in-laws. However, her grief soon turns into terror as each family member begins to transform into demonic Deadites. Trapped, she must fight to survive while being bound by the very vows that tie her to the family. The film releases on July 9.

Moana

A kids’ classic directed by Thomas Kail, Moana follows the daughter of a chief on an ancient Polynesian island, who is chosen by the ocean to restore balance after a devastating curse is unleashed. She must journey across the seas and find the deity Maui to help set things right. This live-action adaptation releases on July 9.

I, Nobody

Starring one of Mollywood’s all time favourites, Prithviraj Sukumaran, this Malayalam action-drama follows a man who is accused of masterminding and executing a bank heist. As suspicion grows, he is brutally beaten and harassed for a crime he may not have committed, forcing him into a desperate fight for truth and survival. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the film releases on July 9.

Article contributed by Mahreen Salim

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