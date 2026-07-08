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Dwayne Johnson’s Moana premiere turns into a family affair with daughters, wife and ex-wife Dany Garcia

Garcia’s husband, Dave Rienzi, also joined the celebrations

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dave Rienzi, Dany Garcia, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Johnson, Ata Johnson, Ava Raine and Tatyanna Dumas attend the Moana World Premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on July 07, 2026.
Dave Rienzi, Dany Garcia, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Johnson, Ata Johnson, Ava Raine and Tatyanna Dumas attend the Moana World Premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on July 07, 2026.
AFP-RODIN ECKENROTH

Dwayne Johnson brought the whole family squad for the live-action premiere of Moana.

The actor stepped onto the Los Angeles red carpet on Tuesday, July 7, for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s beloved animated film surrounded by some of the most important people in his life: His mother Ata Johnson, daughters Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, 8, wife Lauren Hashian, eldest daughter Simone, 24, and ex-wife Dany Garcia. Garcia’s husband, Dave Rienzi, also joined the celebration.

Jasmine and Tiana stole plenty of attention with their coordinated looks, arriving in matching blue dresses decorated with oversized red hibiscus flowers and paired with matching hair accessories. Meanwhile, Simone opted for a sleek black midi dress featuring a thigh-high slit, completing the look with black open-toe heels.

The appearance marked another sweet Moana moment for Johnson’s younger daughters, who previously attended the premiere of Moana 2 in November 2024 in Oahu, Hawaii. At that event, the sisters once again embraced a coordinated style, wearing colourful orange, pink and yellow tie-dye dresses, while Simone turned heads in a long floral gown paired with a pendant choker.

About live action Moana

Johnson's return as Maui brings a sense of continuity between the animated classic and the new adaptation, but it also places him at the centre of the biggest question surrounding the remake: can live-action capture the same heart, humour and cultural spirit that made the original a global favourite?

While fans remain divided over Disney’s decision to revisit a film released less than a decade ago, the production is hoping its emphasis on authenticity, Pacific representation and returning creative voices will help it carve out its own identity. With Johnson’s personal connection to the story, a new Moana in Catherine Lagaʻaia, and a team determined to preserve the original’s cultural roots, Disney is betting that audiences will be ready to set sail for Motunui once again.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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