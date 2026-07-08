Dwayne Johnson’s Moana premiere turns into a family affair with daughters, wife and ex-wife Dany Garcia

While fans remain divided over Disney’s decision to revisit a film released less than a decade ago, the production is hoping its emphasis on authenticity, Pacific representation and returning creative voices will help it carve out its own identity. With Johnson’s personal connection to the story, a new Moana in Catherine Lagaʻaia, and a team determined to preserve the original’s cultural roots, Disney is betting that audiences will be ready to set sail for Motunui once again.