'How soulless': Why Disney's Moana live-action remake with Dwayne Johnson has sparked backlash

Fans note that the animated film released barely a decade ago
Disney is headed back to Motunui, but the water is looking a bit choppy. With the release of the first trailer for the live-action Moana, fans have several points of contention: Is this a breathtaking tribute to Pacific culture, or another 'soulless' entry in Disney’s remake machine?
The original animated masterpiece is barely a decade old, and for many fans, the wound of 'remake fatigue' is opening up. While the film promises a 'realistic' reimagining, fans are questioning if the vibrant, expressive magic of animation can survive the jump to live-action.
The biggest talking point is undoubtedly Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, reprising his role as Maui. While his involvement provides a bridge between the two versions, it also highlights the film's biggest hurdle: How do you recreate the exaggerated, shape-shifting charisma of an animated Maui without it feeling 'uncanny' in the real world?
Stepping into the voyaging canoe is newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia. Backed by a supporting cast—including John Tui as Chief Tui and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala—the talent is all there. But as the "Artistry of Moana" behind-the-scenes featurette shows, the pressure to maintain "cultural and visual details" is immense.
The pushback isn't necessarily against the cast, but the concept itself. Fans have cited several concerns:
The 'why now?' factor: The original was released in 2016. To many, a remake feels like a corporate 'double-dip' rather than a creative necessity.
The loss of colour: Fans argue that Disney's recent live-action pivots (like The Little Mermaid or The Lion King) often trade the original's saturated, whimsical palette for muted "realism."
Animation’s language: There's a reason why we turn to animation. You see talking animals with expressions that the realism can't always capture.
To combat the 'soulless' narrative, director Thomas Kail and costume designer Liz McGregor are doing their best to be authentic. By involving choreographer Tiana Nonosina Liufau and keeping the original musical trio—Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina—the production is trying to prove that this isn't just a carbon copy, but a cultural celebration.
Nevertheless, can a live-action film capture the same "wayfinding" spirit that made us fall in love with the animated version, or is the magic lost once the pixels become people?
Set to hit theatres on July 10, 2026, in multiple languages (including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu), Disney is betting big that the pull of the horizon is stronger than the skepticism of the internet.