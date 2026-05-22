Abu Dhabi launches intelligent surgical network with Johnson & Johnson

Regarding Medical Tourism and Its Role in the Growth of the Economic Sector in Abu Dhabi, Al Ghaithi said: Health is one of Abu Dhabi's strategic priorities, and intelligent infrastructure is how we are raising the standard of care for everyone who comes here. Abu Dhabi is home to people from over 200 nationalities, and this system serves all of them equally, alongside those who choose Abu Dhabi as a medical destination. By connecting our providers, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, PureHealth, Mediclinic, and NMC, under one intelligent surgical network, we are offering patients from around the world consistent, world-class surgical care backed by AI-supported precision and a governed dataset that keeps improving outcomes. That combination of sovereign governance, global-standard providers, and intelligent infrastructure is what makes Abu Dhabi a trusted destination for care, and a meaningful contributor to the wider economy."