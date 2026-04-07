The country continues to rank among the top globally for healthcare quality
As the world marks World Health Day on April 7, the UAE is continuing to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for healthcare, with a growing focus on prevention and innovation.
Under this year’s theme, “Together for Health. Stand with Science,” the focus is on building trust in science and improving how care is delivered. In the UAE, this is reflected through strong infrastructure, clear policies and a shift towards early intervention and healthier lifestyles.
The country continues to rank among the top globally for healthcare quality, supported by steady investment and new technologies. From AI tools to telemedicine and wearable devices, healthcare is becoming more connected and easier to access.
Global companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly are also expanding their presence in the UAE, reinforcing its role as a regional centre for medical innovation.
Experts say one of the biggest changes in the UAE’s healthcare system is the move towards prevention, especially through lifestyle-based care.
Dr Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Quality Consultant at Response Plus Medical, said simple daily habits can improve long-term health.
“Regular movement, such as walking for 30 minutes a day, along with good sleep and balanced nutrition, can make a real difference,” he said.
He added that the UAE is seeing progress in early screening and encouraging healthier habits.
“There is growing awareness around wellbeing. Workplace programmes and national initiatives are helping people take more responsibility for their health,” he said.
Dr Kazim also pointed to the role of technology, noting that wearable devices and digital tools are helping individuals track their health, while also supporting doctors in providing more personalised care.
Healthcare leaders say the UAE is moving towards a more proactive system, where action is taken earlier rather than waiting for illness to develop.
Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Gulf, said the UAE is setting an example.
“The UAE is showing how healthcare systems can move towards data-led models, supported by strong leadership,” he said.
He added that focusing on early diagnosis and innovation helps improve patient outcomes and supports long-term system strength.
“Our role is to work with partners to improve care and support access to new treatments,” he said.
Experts also highlighted progress in managing long-term conditions such as obesity.
Tony Terzis, Medical Vice President at Eli Lilly META, said World Health Day is a reminder for people to take care of their health.
“It starts with regular check-ups and open discussions with doctors,” he said, adding that conditions like obesity should be treated as ongoing health issues.
He noted that the UAE has made progress through screening programmes and community initiatives, as well as more personalised care.
Officials said the UAE’s approach shows how prevention, technology and partnerships can work together to improve healthcare systems.
With continued investment and a strong focus on community wellbeing, the country is working to improve health outcomes today while building a healthier future for the years ahead.