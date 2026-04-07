Dubai: Every year on 7 April, World Health Day serves as a global reminder to pause and take stock of our wellbeing. This year's theme, Trust Early Care, Not Online Guesswork, feels especially relevant in a world where a quick search can send you spiralling into worst-case scenarios before you have even picked up the phone to book an appointment. We spoke to four UAE-based doctors about the one thing they wish their patients would do differently, and the answer, across the board, was simple: come sooner.