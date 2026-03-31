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Q1 2026 results reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the healthcare sector

Breakthrough gene therapies and robotic surgeries showcase Abu Dhabi’s medical edge

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
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Q1 2026 results reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the healthcare sector
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During the first quarter of 2026, Abu Dhabi achieved a series of landmark medical and scientific breakthroughs, reflecting the rapid advancement of its healthcare ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a regional and global hub for medical innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge therapeutic technologies. These accomplishments were realised under the guidance and supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with leading healthcare institutions and global companies.

In a major milestone, Yas Clinic Khalifa City Hospital, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, successfully administered the first gene therapy treatment for hemoglobinopathies using “CASGEVY,” a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy — marking a first-of-its-kind medical achievement in the UAE.

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Sheikh Khalifa Medical City also recorded a significant accomplishment by performing the first cardiac biopsy on a pediatric patient following a heart transplant, as part of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physicians Program. This milestone enhances the quality of specialized healthcare services within the country.

First Robot-Assisted Breast Reconstruction Surgery in the UAE

 

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi successfully performed the country’s first robot-assisted breast reconstruction surgery using the Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) flap technique for a breast cancer survivor who had previously undergone a mastectomy. The hospital also conducted stereo electroencephalography (SEEG) procedures using robotic technology, representing a qualitative leap in diagnosing and treating complex epilepsy cases, while enhancing the precision of minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures.

In another breakthrough, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performed the first remote robot-assisted nephroureterectomy between the UAE and Pakistan, highlighting the remarkable advancement in robotic surgery and expanding access to advanced healthcare services across borders.

By leveraging robotic technology, the medical team was able to harvest tissue from the abdominal area through minimal incisions while preserving muscles and surrounding tissues. The tissue was then used to reconstruct the breast naturally using the patient’s own tissue. Advanced 3D imaging and high-precision robotic tools enabled highly accurate dissection of abdominal blood vessels, minimizing damage to the abdominal wall, significantly accelerating recovery, and reducing postoperative pain.

Additionally, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi achieved another milestone by performing the first Basi vertebral nerve ablation procedure in the Middle East and North Africa using the “Intracept” system, marking a major advancement in pain management.

Drone-Based Blood Sample Transport

 

Pure Lab, a subsidiary of Pure Health Group, in collaboration with LODD Autonomous, announced a pilot project to transport blood samples using drones between Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This initiative enhances laboratory efficiency and accelerates sample transportation.

Burjeel Medical City inaugurated the “Burjeel Eye Institute,” managed by Emirati professionals, adding significant value to the integrated healthcare ecosystem. It also launched the Advanced Sarcoma and Bone Center in collaboration with the Burjeel Orthopedics Institute, supporting the treatment of rare and complex tumors through precision medicine and advanced technologies.

In a notable scientific breakthrough, researchers announced the discovery of a rare genetic disorder known as “El-Hattab-Schmidts Syndrome,” which affects brain development and muscle strength and had not been previously documented in scientific literature. This discovery opens promising avenues for developing innovative gene therapies for children.

Burjeel Medical City also launched the Neuro-Oncology Center in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Burjeel Oncology Institute and the Neuroscience Institute, to provide comprehensive and advanced care for patients across all age groups.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City introduced an advanced treatment option involving implantable hypoglossal nerve stimulation for adults suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, significantly improving patients’ quality of life.

The hospital also adopted video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), including uniportal thoracic sympathectomy using an automated technique performed through a small, concealed incision, contributing to reduced pain, faster recovery, and improved cosmetic outcomes.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi launched the UAE’s first clinical trial to treat MerTK-associated retinitis pigmentosa using an innovative gene therapy developed by the US-based Opus Genetics, reflecting a strategic direction toward adopting advanced therapeutic solutions for rare diseases.

In another medical achievement, a team at Corniche Hospital successfully conducted early diagnosis of a rare condition known as Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (PAPVD) in a newborn, improving treatment outcomes and preventing complications.

Furthermore, a medical team at Madinat Zayed Hospital in Al Dhafra region successfully treated a complex renal case using advanced interventional radiology techniques, demonstrating the high competency of medical professionals and the continuous advancement of healthcare services across the emirate.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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