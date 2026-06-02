Yas Clinic launches advanced diagnostic laboratory in Abu Dhabi

The hospital said the new laboratory was designed to improve speed and efficiency
Yas Clinic has unveiled a new next-generation diagnostic laboratory at its Khalifa City facility, aimed at delivering faster and more accurate test results to support patient care.
The hospital said the new laboratory was designed to improve speed, accuracy and efficiency in medical testing, while helping doctors make quicker clinical decisions.
According to Yas Clinic, the laboratory will reduce reliance on external referrals by expanding its in-house testing services and advanced diagnostic capabilities.
Officials said this means patients and their families will face shorter waiting times and quicker access to medical results during important stages of treatment.
Located within the hospital’s 71-bed facility in Khalifa City, the laboratory will support daily clinical operations and is expected to eventually serve as a central reference laboratory for multiple Yas Clinic facilities in the future.
The laboratory includes advanced technology systems and specialised diagnostic platforms designed to improve testing standards and support smoother healthcare services across the network.
Hospital officials said every stage of the process, from receiving samples to delivering results to physicians, has been carefully planned to improve efficiency and reduce delays.
The facility is operated by a multidisciplinary team of scientists, specialists and healthcare professionals focused on quality, safety and accuracy.
Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said the laboratory plays an important role in modern healthcare by helping doctors make informed medical decisions.
She said investing in advanced diagnostics directly supports safer treatment plans and better outcomes for patients.
Dr. Amina Omar Ibrahim, Laboratory Manager, said the project goes beyond technology and focuses on providing high-quality healthcare services closer to the community.
She added that the goal is to combine advanced science with patient-centred care to create a more human healthcare experience.
The laboratory is already fully operational and will continue expanding its services while working towards international accreditations and global healthcare standards.
Yas Clinic said the new facility reflects its wider commitment to improving healthcare services in the UAE through innovation, advanced technology and patient-focused solutions.