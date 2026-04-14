UAE initiative expands access to advanced testing for lung cancer patients

The programme aims to cover the cost of testing for eligible patients
Johnson & Johnson has launched a new initiative in the UAE to support access to liquid biopsy testing for patients diagnosed with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
The programme aims to cover the cost of testing for eligible patients whose insurance plans may not include this type of diagnosis, helping improve access to early and accurate results.
Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for around 80–85 per cent of lung cancer cases worldwide, making it the most common type of the disease.
Doctors say early and precise diagnosis plays an important role in deciding the right treatment plan.
Liquid biopsy is a blood-based test that helps identify genetic changes in cancer cells. This information can guide doctors in choosing treatments that are better suited to each patient.
Under the initiative, testing will be carried out using technology from Guardant Health, which specialises in cancer diagnostics.
The test can analyse up to 74 genes linked to cancer, with results available within seven days.
Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Gulf, said the initiative reflects a growing shift towards personalised care.
“Understanding the genetic profile of a patient’s cancer is becoming more important in helping doctors choose the right treatment,” he said.
He added that improving access to testing can help strengthen the healthcare system and support better outcomes for patients.
“Our goal is to support innovation across the full patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment,” he said.
Officials said the initiative supports the UAE’s wider focus on precision medicine and early diagnosis.
By giving doctors faster access to detailed information, the programme helps improve decision-making and patient care.
It also supports efforts to build a stronger and more responsive healthcare system.
Healthcare experts say expanding access to advanced testing methods like liquid biopsy can help improve treatment planning and overall care.
Johnson & Johnson said the initiative is part of its broader commitment to supporting healthcare systems and improving patient outcomes.
Officials added that such programmes play a role in building more sustainable healthcare services, while helping patients receive the care they need at the right time.