PureLab and LODD trial unmanned aerial vehicles for medical transport across emirate
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is pioneering the use of drones to transport blood samples between hospitals and laboratories, a groundbreaking initiative that could dramatically reduce diagnostic turnaround times and transform healthcare delivery in the emirate.
PureLab, operator of one of the Middle East's largest laboratory networks, has partnered with LODD Autonomous to launch a pilot programme transporting blood samples between SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and PureLab's Abu Dhabi headquarters using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Supported by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the collaboration was recently unveiled during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.
The initiative utilises next-generation UAV technology to enable safe, reliable daily transfer of vital blood samples while complying with the emirate's health regulatory standards.
“Every minute saved in transporting blood samples is a minute gained for patients awaiting diagnosis,” said Arindam Haldar, chief executive officer of PureLab.
“By integrating drone logistics into our diagnostics network, we're not just improving delivery times, we're advancing the entire continuum of care,” he said.
The technology promises to accelerate medical response times while reducing environmental impact, a dual benefit that aligns with Abu Dhabi's sustainability goals.
Badr Al-Olama, director general of ADIO, highlighted the emirate's role as a proving ground for autonomous technology. “This pilot marks a defining step in how autonomous systems can strengthen healthcare delivery, underscoring Abu Dhabi's position as a world-class testbed where the future of mobility is designed and deployed for global impact," he said.
The project falls under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, an ADIO initiative designed to accelerate intelligent mobility solutions. Insights gathered from these trials will help establish clear standards and regulatory frameworks to enable the future commercial use of medical air transport technologies in the emirate, ensuring both safety and operational efficiency.
Rashid Al Manai, chief executive officer of LODD Autonomous, stressed the practical nature of the initiative. “This pilot project is a real-world demonstration of how autonomous aviation can enhance healthcare logistics through fast, safe, and sustainable medical transport solutions. What we are doing today is not a distant vision, it is a practical step toward improving responsiveness and elevating healthcare service quality in Abu Dhabi.”
The collaboration represents a convergence of government vision and private-sector innovation, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in autonomous aviation and smart healthcare.
PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the Middle East's largest healthcare group, operates over 140 ISO-accredited laboratories across the UAE, conducting more than 32 million tests annually.
The integration of drone technology into this extensive network could set new standards for diagnostic efficiency not only in the UAE but potentially across the region.
By uniting precision medicine with precision mobility, the pilot programme demonstrates how futuristic technology can deliver immediate, tangible benefits to patients awaiting critical diagnostic results.
