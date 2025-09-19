Abu Dhabi tests drone delivery in push toward smarter logistics

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to expand autonomous systems
Abu Dhabi: The emirate of Abu Dhabi has launched a pilot program to deliver parcels using drones, as part of its efforts to position the capital as a hub for smart and sustainable transportation.
The trial, supervised by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, was carried out in collaboration with Load Autonomous, a company specialising in autonomous aerial logistics.
During the demonstration, a drone equipped with a robotic arm transported a package from the Al Samha area to the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD). The flight relied on an advanced navigation system designed to ensure precision and efficiency.
“This trial reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting global innovations in transport and logistics, and to using technology to raise the quality of services,” said Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, acting director general of the ITC, who attended the demonstration.
The ITC manages drone operations through the national unified platform for unmanned aircraft traffic management, which accelerates approvals while ensuring compliance with safety and privacy standards.
Alongside the trial, Load Autonomous showcased its development of “Heli,” a hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo drone capable of carrying up to 250 kilograms over a range of 300 kilometers.
Combining electric motors with an internal combustion engine, the drone can operate without conventional airport infrastructure, potentially reshaping medium-range cargo transport across the region.
“The use of drones in logistics helps accelerate delivery times, meeting the growing demands of e-commerce and modern supply chains,” said Rashid Matar Al Manai, CEO of Load Autonomous. “What used to take days with traditional delivery methods can now be achieved in just hours.”
