The unmanned aircraft can lift 250 kilograms of cargo and fly for up to 300 kilometres
In a quiet industrial facility on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, a team of engineers has been working in near-total secrecy for more than two years. Today, their project was finally revealed: the UAE’s first homegrown civilian aircraft, a hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) cargo drone, and it doesn’t look like anything you’d see at Dubai International Airport.
LODD, a UAE-based aviation start-up, has developed a VTOL cargo drone that could transform how goods move across the country and eventually, the region. Targeting a commercial launch in Q4 2026, expects to deploy around 50 aircraft in the country.
The unmanned aircraft can lift 250 kilograms of cargo, fly for up to 300 kilometres, and land almost anywhere without needing a runway. For consumers, that could mean cheaper and faster deliveries, whether it’s e-commerce orders, medical supplies, or emergency shipments.
The company believes this is not just a breakthrough for logistics, but also a milestone for the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.
“This is the first civilian aircraft of its kind to be designed and built in the UAE, and possibly in the entire Middle East,” LODD’s chief executive, Rashid Al Manai, explained. “It shows what’s possible when we bring highly skilled people together with Emirati talent and invest in creating the right ecosystem.”
The UAE has set ambitious goals to boost its logistics sector, and LODD is helping lead the way. “This project shows how we can bring global talent together with Emirati expertise to create advanced technology at home,” Al Manai informed Gulf News. Years of investment in skilled people, infrastructure, and facilities have created an ecosystem capable of supporting such cutting-edge innovation.
Today, air cargo accounts for nearly 30 per cent of global trade by value, but moving goods by air remains expensive and slow, tied up in airports, customs clearances and multiple handovers.
Al Manai told Gulf News: “Time is the enemy in logistics. Every step where goods sit waiting is lost value.” Their new aircraft, he explained, is designed to tackle that challenge. “With this technology, we can reduce the cost of air freight to almost a tenth of what it is today,” he said. “It’s faster, more flexible, and doesn’t require the heavy infrastructure of traditional cargo aviation.”
By flying directly from a warehouse or port to its destination, the drone cuts out many of the intermediate steps that make deliveries both costly and time-consuming.
LODD has already built smaller prototypes to validate the software and systems. The full-scale aircraft is now moving into testing, with a clear roadmap:
Q2 2026: Certification testing to be completed.
July 2026: Experimental operations to begin.
Q4 2026: Commercial launch, with revenue-generating services.
While the company plans to roll out around 50 aircraft in the UAE, it has the capacity to scale up quickly to meet demand. Its facility has the potential to produce up to 50 drones per month.
While the aircraft’s range is currently 300 km, the company sees opportunities beyond domestic deliveries. Cross-border operations will depend on regulatory approval, but the CEO is confident that once the benefits are proven, expansion will follow.
“Innovation always starts where regulation allows,” Al Manai said. “We’ll begin here in the UAE, and as the advantages become clear, we expect to see permissions for regional and international operations.”
For Gulf consumers, the impact could be direct: cheaper shipping, faster e-commerce deliveries, and more reliable access to essential goods. For the UAE, it’s another step in becoming a global hub for logistics and aviation innovation, adding to the country’s already strong position in ports and air transport.
“Better logistics means a better quality of life,” the CEO said. “And this aircraft is designed to deliver exactly that.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox