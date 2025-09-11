Learn how the UAE is building infrastructure and regulations for new era of air travel
Dubai: The UAE is not just planning for the future of air travel—it is building it. With foundational work for a new Dubai International Vertiport (DXV) already underway and the first-of-its-kind regulations now in force, the country is on track to launch commercial electric air taxi services as early as next year, senior officials with the General Civil Aviation Authority told media during the civil aviation media network meeting.
Reem Hussain Ismail Al Saffar, Acting Senior Director, Air Navigation and Aerodromes at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said much of the groundwork for advanced air mobility (AAM) has already been laid.
Al Saffar told Gulf News that the GCAA is actively studying how to convert over 70 existing helipads into ‘hybrid’ infrastructure to ‘widen the network.’
This is a key step towards a comprehensive, country-wide AAM system.
Here are the most significant developments in the UAE’s highly competitive eVTOL space ahead of launch next year.
The most exciting development is the progress on the DXV vertiport, for which Al Saffar confirmed that the “foundation for the landing areas themselves” is finished, and they’ve “started building the parking.”
This facility will be the first approved under new national regulations and is designed to handle a high volume of passenger traffic, with an initial launch target of Q1 2026.
The three-storey facility, located near Dubai International Airport, can handle 170,000 passengers a year, accommodate 10 landings per hour, has two landing areas, and has a target launch date of Q1 2026. It supports both eVTOL and conventional helicopter operations.
Three more vertiports are in the pipeline, including Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina.
In addition to the infrastructure, the GCAA has been heavily engaged in the certification process for aircraft from major international players like Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation.
Test flights have been successfully conducted by both companies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively, putting the aircraft through the extreme heat and humidity of the UAE climate to ensure their performance and safety.
GCAA said it will issue a Type Certificate to selected UAE government-supported aircraft programmes, including one product developed by a locally based OEM. The GCAA said it has attracted interest from several leading ‘state of design’ authorities to establish mutual recognition agreements for similar products.
One of the key drivers of this rapid progress is the new GCAA regulations. The UAE is the first in the world to publish a national regulatory framework for "hybrid operations."
This groundbreaking approach allows both traditional helicopters and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to use the same infrastructure.
According to Al Saffar, this is a cost-effective and efficient way to accelerate AAM implementation, with discussions already underway with hospitals interested in converting their existing heliports.
Al Saffar emphasised the significant time savings for travellers. A trip from Dubai International Airport (DXV) to Dubai Marina, which typically takes 45 minutes by car, would be a mere 15 to 18 minutes by eVTOL.
The initial services will operate on fixed routes between key locations, utilising a pre-booking system. However, the long-term vision includes a wider network that leverages existing infrastructure to provide seamless, integrated public transport.
