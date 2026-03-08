Not just staying: Indian expats in UAE serve communities, stand by second home amid Iranian aggression

Indians show their love by helping stranded visitors, distributing iftar, donating blood
Dubai: Amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the UAE, the large Indian expat community here has chosen not just to stay put, but also to serve their second home in different capacities.
Indian expat community groups known for being at the frontline of volunteering services during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2024 floods have once again risen to the occasion by helping stranded visitors, distributing iftar and donating blood to ensure there is no shortage. Several Indian businessmen and other individuals have also opened their arms to support those affected by the crisis.
"On behalf of the Indian community in the UAE, and in my capacity as the President of Indian Association Sharjah (IAS), I wish to convey our deepest respect, gratitude, and unwavering solidarity with the UAE, our cherished second home," long-term Sharjah resident Nissar Thalangara told Gulf News in a statement.
"For generations, Indians living in the UAE have considered this great nation, a home away from home. We always hold UAE close to our hearts and always stand firmly with this country and its leadership in unity and solidarity."
"During these challenging times, we are immensely proud to affirm that the Indian community across the UAE remains safe and secure in every respect… I would also like to clarify that members of the Indian community are not in distress, nor are we undertaking any general repatriation of Indian expats to India."
He expressed deep gratitude to the UAE leadership for "the sincere care, comprehensive safety measures and thoughtful consideration to residents" and appreciated "the tireless efforts of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai in proactively engaging with and supporting Indians who may require assistance."
He said the Indian Association Sharjah is organising multiple blood donation camps in coordination with the relevant health authorities. "These initiatives aim to support emergency medical requirements and contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of society."
Around 850 people donated blood through over a dozen camps organised across the country by Blood Donors Kerala (BDK) ever since the war broke out, said Prayag Perambra, president of BDK UAE.
"This is the time that we have to show our solidarity with the UAE and help ensure that there won't be any shortage in blood supply in our healthcare facilities. Residents wishing to help stockpile blood units are welcome to approach us for guidance through our social media platforms," he said.
Joining hands with the authorities in supporting visitors who were stranded after the airspace closure, the Indian People's Forum (IPF) activated its helplines across the UAE, with dedicated volunteers working tirelessly in shifts to ensure support is available around the clock for those in need.
"We have handled more than 2,000 cases, provided accommodation to over 400 people, and arranged food for more than 700 individuals. In addition, IPF's medical team has also been assisting those requiring medical support," said Jitendra Vaidya, president of IPF UAE.
"We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming number of messages of appreciation and gratitude received from many who were finally able to return home. IPF continues to work closely with the Indian Embassy and the Consulate, and community networks to ensure that anyone in need receives timely guidance and support," he added.
Some Indian businessmen also provided food and accommodation to stranded visitors.
"Ever since word went out on Saturday, February 28, around 300 people found shelter through one family's initiative. At its peak on Wednesday, 260 people were being hosted; today, that number stands at 75," said Dhiraj Jain, Chairman, 1XL Holdings, whose family accommodated stranded visitors at their Ajman farmhouse.
Eleven cars, including luxury vehicles like Rolls-Royce, were dispatched to collect people from airports, hotels and other locations to the air-conditioned rooms and tents.
"The Indian Consulate and various social groups also directed people to our farmhouse. Around 10,000 meals were arranged over the period, and one day food was cooked by people from 10 different states."
What started as an emergency response quickly turned into something far more human. "People cooked together, served each other, laid out mattresses and played games. They watched cricket, did yoga, meditated and danced. When India beat England in T20 World Cup, everyone celebrated together. People came here as tourists, but they are leaving as family. We now have almost 150 more families to visit back in India," Dhiraj added.
Several Indian community groups continued to distribute iftar meals to workers and motorists even during the crisis. "Volunteers from AKCAF Association and Empowering Goodness continued to distribute iftar meals to motorists at different signals without any break. We are serving up to 2,000 motorists daily with the support of Dubai Police," said Deepu AS, a senior volunteer with AKCAF Association.
Model Service Society (MSS) has also continued its daily iftar meal distribution for workers in Dubai and Sharjah. It is serving nearly 20,000 iftar meals across labour accommodation complexes in both the emirates, including one for women in Dubai, according to Faiyaz Ahmad, Chairman of MSS.
"Individuals, corporates, and the UAE Food Bank have continued to extend generous support to sustain these humanitarian efforts. We are also in the process of distributing 37,000 food packs in association with a leading corporate to delivery bike riders . MSS, which has a network of over 2,000 registered donors, also held two blood donation drives with more than 150 volunteers, with the next camp scheduled for March 10 in Muwailah, Sharjah," he added.
Meanwhile, the 'Rain Support' WhatsApp group, created by Indian expat entrepreneur and social media personality Muneer Al Wafaa to coordinate volunteering activities during the 2024 floods, was swiftly reactivated as the "Support UAE" group.
"Today, the network consists of five active WhatsApp groups with thousands of members, where residents from different nationalities and backgrounds collaborate to share verified information and assist one another. Members frequently help with flight updates, temporary accommodation, travel guidance, and general safety information, while administrators emphasise sharing only official announcements and credible news reports," said Muneer.
Recognising the growing need for quick access to verified information, the initiative also expanded into technology with the launch of "Ahlan Dubai," an AI-powered information assistant.
"We realised that during crises, misinformation spreads very quickly. Our goal is to ensure residents could easily access verified information from official UAE authorities and trusted sources," Muneer said.
"Accessible via ahlandubai.com and through ChatGPT's Explore GPTs section, the Ahlan Dubai AI assistant is designed to retrieve information from more than 200 official UAE government websites and trusted news organisations, helping users quickly access accurate updates related to travel, public advisories, and government services," he added.
Meanwhile, Indian Women in Dubai (IWD), an online community of more than 150,000 Indian expat women across the UAE, launched 'Reconnect & Recharge,' a series of online wellbeing sessions to help women residents feel less alone during these uncertain times.
Reema Mahajan, founder of IWD, said the platform is bringing together experts in health, mindfulness, parenting and emotional wellbeing for honest conversations and practical support.
"When women support each other, communities become stronger and right now, that sense of community may matter more than ever," she said.
The group also held a special online celebration marking International Women's Day on Sunday.
Several Indian expats who got stuck back home during their travels chose to return to the UAE. One of them, artist Raisa Mariam Rajan, said she insisted on returning despite several people discouraging her.
"Though we expats say the UAE is second home, for me, the UAE is home. I was born and raised here, and this country has given me everything. I am very much confident that the UAE can handle any crisis like in the past and this country will take care of us. When a difficult situation comes, we must stand by this country and I just wanted to get back here at the earliest," said Raisa, who flew back from Kerala.