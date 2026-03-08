Day 9 updates from Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy in UAE, Indian airlines
Dubai: As the US-Israel-Iran war entered Day 9 on Sunday, here are the latest updates and advisories for Indian expats and visitors in the UAE and GCC.
The Government of India on Saturday night said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, with a particular focus on the welfare of Indian nationals stranded during transit or on short-duration visits.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said more than 52,000 Indians returned home safely after travelling from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and 7, with 32,107 of them flying on Indian carriers. More flights are planned in the coming days.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
All Indian nationals in the region are advised to follow local authority guidelines as well as the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate at their location. Each embassy and consulate has issued detailed advisories and set up 24x7 helplines to assist those affected by the ongoing situation.
The MEA has also set up a dedicated Special Control Room to monitor and respond to queries from those affected and their families. Full details of all helplines are available at: https://www.mea.gov.in/pressreleases.htm?dtl/40846/Special_Control_Room_in_MEA
In countries where commercial flight operations remain unavailable, MEA advised Indian nationals to contact the Embassy or Consulate concerned for information on the nearest available flight options.
"The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the Government, which remains engaged with the Governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance," MEA added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday issued an important advisory warning Indian nationals against unauthorised filming of incident sites, prohibited areas, or inside airports.
The mission pointed out that the UAE authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found filming such locations without authorisation.
Indians in the UAE are specifically advised to:
Move immediately to a safe place when a warning alert sounds and remain there until it is lifted. Do not go outside to take photographs or record videos.
Avoid sharing or publishing images of incident sites, including damage from projectiles or shrapnel, on digital or social media platforms.
Report any shrapnel or suspicious objects found nearby to the competent authorities immediately. Do not approach or touch any parts.
Refrain from taking photographs or recording videos inside airports during arrival or departure.
Following the partial reopening of airspace across the region, Indian and foreign airlines are operating both scheduled and non-scheduled commercial flights to bring stranded passengers home.
Air India and Air India Express continue to operate scheduled flights to Jeddah and Muscat, where airspace has been assessed as safe. On March 8, additional non-scheduled flights are operating from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah to India. Passengers are advised to check flight status online before leaving for the airport.
Air India services to Europe and North America are operating normally via alternative routes. Flights from India to North America now include technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino) or Vienna due to extended routings.
Air India Express flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled until March 13. Air India flights to Dammam, Doha and Riyadh are cancelled until March 10. Affected passengers may rebook at no extra cost or request a full refund via:
Air India: airindia.com or +91 11 6932 9333 / +91 11 6932 9999
Air India Express: AI-powered digital assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345
Both airlines are proactively contacting passengers on their registered mobile numbers with rebooking options. Passengers are urged to ensure their contact details are up to date.
IndiGo on Sunday said it has resumed flights across Europe, reconnecting passengers with key destinations in the region. Flights to eight destinations in the Middle East will continue as planned, ensuring connectivity for passengers across the Gulf nations.
As schedules may change at short notice, passengers are strongly advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport at: http://bit.ly/31paVKQ
IndiGo said it will continue to provide updates on its website and social media channels as the situation develops.