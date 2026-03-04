GOLD/FOREX
IndiGo, Air India plan 58 flights on March 4 amid airspace disruptions

Over 1,600 flights cancelled so far; passenger safety remains top priority

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Passengers urged to check airline updates as flights gradually resume.
AFP

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving West Asia airspace situation and its impact on international flights. So far, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 by foreign airlines have been cancelled due to ongoing disruptions.

Resumption of operations

Indian carriers are gradually resuming long-haul operations through alternative routes that avoid restricted airspace. Special arrangements are in place to assist stranded passengers, including additional flights and coordination with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad. Today, Indian carriers are operating 24 flights, while Emirates and Etihad have conducted nine flights from the Gulf in the past 24 hours.

Planned flights for March 4

For March 4, Indian carriers plan 58 flights, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf are also running limited services, subject to airspace restrictions.

Passenger safety and guidance

Passenger safety remains the top priority. Airlines have been instructed to communicate clearly with passengers and adhere to regulations on refunds, rescheduling, and assistance. The Ministry is also monitoring airfares to prevent undue price surges.

Check flight updates

Passengers are advised to check flight status directly with their airlines and rely only on official sources for updates. The Ministry continues to coordinate with airlines, airports, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations and orderly passenger movement.

