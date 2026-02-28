Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express have halted Middle East flights
Dubai: Flights between India and the UAE have been suspended as major Indian airlines halted services to the Middle East amid the evolving regional situation.
India's biggest carrier IndiGo said, “In view of the evolving situation around Iran and the Middle East, our flight operations to and from the Middle East and other select international sectors have been suspended until March 1, 6 pm IST.”
The airline said. “We understand the impact this may have on your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. We hope you understand that this decision has been taken as a proactive safety measure.”
The airline added that it is extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East and select international sectors until March 7, applicable to bookings made on or before February 28.
IndiGo said it remains in close coordination with aviation authorities and is monitoring the situation round-the-clock, adding that services will resume once safe flight corridors become available.
Meanwhile, Air India Express said it has suspended all westbound international flights. “The safety and security of our guests and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said.
The airline said impacted guests are being notified directly and can use the ‘Manage Booking’ section on its website or contact support for waivers and changes.
Full-service carrier Air India also confirmed, “In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended.”
The airline said it will continue to assess the safety and security environment and adjust operations proactively as required, while extending necessary support to passengers.
Travellers between India and the UAE are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest updates before heading to the airport.
Almost all flight operations out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been cancelled or are facing delays after Iran was attacked this morning by U and Israel. UAE carriers Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia have suspended operations.