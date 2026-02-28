Carrier cites safety concerns, urges passengers to check flight status
Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India has suspended all flights to destinations across the Middle East, including the UAE, in view of the developing situation in parts of the region.
In a post on X, the airline said all services to the Middle East have been halted until further notice. Iran was attacked this morning by a US-Israel joint military attack.
“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew,” the airline said.
Air India added that it will continue to assess the safety and security environment for its flight operations and will adjust services proactively as required.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please refresh for updates.