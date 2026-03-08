GOLD/FOREX
UAE–India travel update: IndiGo updates on Middle East and Europe operations

Resumed and additional flights ensure connectivity as Middle East travel conditions evolve

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
IndiGo will continue sharing updates via its website and social media channels to keep passengers informed.
As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, IndiGo is committed to helping customers reach the destinations and people that matter most.

IndiGo is resuming flights across Europe, reconnecting customers with key destinations in the region.

Flights to eight destinations in the Middle East will continue as planned, ensuring connectivity for passengers across the Gulf nations.

Flight updates and safety advice

Due to the dynamic situation, flight schedules may change at short notice. Passengers are strongly advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport: http://bit.ly/31paVKQ.

Stay informed

IndiGo will continue to provide updates on its website and social media channels as the situation develops.

Air India and Air India Express operations

Both carriers are operating additional flights from UAE and Gulf nations to bring stranded passengers back to India. Scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat continue as normal, while flights to other Gulf destinations remain affected. Passengers with active bookings can rebook at no extra cost or request a full refund. Additional flights cover Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Sharjah, prioritising passengers with existing bookings.

Services to Europe and North America are operating via safe alternative routes, with technical stops at Rome or Vienna where required.

Passengers are urged to stay updated via airline websites, registered mobile numbers, and social media channels, as schedules remain subject to change. 

Related Topics:
India UAE traveltravelIran Israel conflict

