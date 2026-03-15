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Air India and Air India Express to operate 48 flights between India and GCC on March 16

Additional non-scheduled services to and from UAE and Saudi Arabia announced

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Extra services planned to help passengers amid temporary route disruptions.
Extra services planned to help passengers amid temporary route disruptions.

Dubai: Air India and Air India Express have announced plans to operate a total of 48 scheduled and special flights between India and Gulf countries on March 16, 2026, helping passengers travel during ongoing disruptions affecting some routes.

Scheduled flights

Both airlines will continue their regular services to Jeddah and Muscat on March 16.

A total of 10 flights will operate between India and Jeddah. Air India will run return flights from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate services from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

Air India Express will also operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, along with two flights from Kochi.

UAE, Saudi Arabia services

In addition to scheduled operations, the airlines plan to run 26 additional non-scheduled flights connecting India with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These flights will operate depending on slot availability and other operational conditions at departure airports.

The airlines said the services are being operated with approval from the relevant authorities in India and the destination countries.

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Passengers booked on routes that remain temporarily suspended can rebook their travel for a later date without extra charges or request a full refund.

Air India Express passengers departing from the UAE can also rebook onto additional flights from any UAE airport to destinations across India without paying extra fees.

Meanwhile, Air India said its long-haul flights to North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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