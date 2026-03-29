Air India, Air India Express to operate 20 GCC flights on March 30

The schedule includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, which are subject to slot availability and other prevailing conditions at the departure airports. All flights are being operated with the necessary approvals from the relevant Indian and UAE regulatory authorities.

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 20 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the GCC region on March 30, 2026.

In addition, Air India Express will operate scheduled flights from Muscat to Delhi and Mumbai. From Jeddah, the airline will operate scheduled services to Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Mangalore.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.