Air India, Air India Express to operate 20 GCC flights on March 30

Scheduled and non-scheduled services connect UAE, Muscat and Jeddah to India
Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 20 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the GCC region on March 30, 2026.
The schedule includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, which are subject to slot availability and other prevailing conditions at the departure airports. All flights are being operated with the necessary approvals from the relevant Indian and UAE regulatory authorities.
In addition, Air India Express will operate scheduled flights from Muscat to Delhi and Mumbai. From Jeddah, the airline will operate scheduled services to Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Mangalore.
These flights are part of the airlines’ continued effort to maintain connectivity with key GCC destinations while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.